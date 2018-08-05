Huske’s 25.5 Caps off 2018 NCSA Championships

2018 NCSA SUMMER SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Victoria Huske went 25.57 to smash the NCSA 50 free, record, capping off a huge meet with her 3rd event title. Huske also won the 100 free and 100 fly. That 50 free took two tenths off the record (a small margin, but pretty big in the relative confines of the 50 free) formerly set by Ashley Volpenhein in 2015.

The other individual meet record came in the boys 50 backstroke, where 18-year-old Ryan Gridley of New Trier went 25.73. The old record was a 25.88 set last year by Alessandro Boratto.

14-year-old Meghan Lynch was an age group standout, winning the 200 IM over a field of older swimmers. Greenwich YWCA’s Lynch was 2:17.39, a half-second ahead of Huske, competing for Arlington Aquatic Club.

Club Wolverine took down the meet record in the 400 medley relay, with Casey Chung (1:02.33), Jordyn Libler (1:11.86), Rhianna Hensler (1:02.59) and Taylor Seaman (56.40) going 4:13.18. New Trier’s boys took down the meet record in the boys event, going 3:46.99 with the team of Gridley (56.09), Charlie Scheinfeld (1:01.97), Patrick Gridley (56.67) and Pearce Bailey (52.26).

Other event winners:

Brian Brennan of the Suburban Seahawks won the boys 50 free, going 23.40.

Aria Bernal took the girls 50 back in 28.89, three tenths off Phoebe Bacon's meet record.

In a very tight race, Brennan Gravley of the Sandpipers of Nevada edged teammate Nicholas Baker for the 1500 free title, 15:35.21 to15:35.47.

Rick Mihm continued a great meet for Allegheny North, going 2:04.56 to win the boys 200 IM. That was three tenths faster than Dane Florea of Columbia Swim Club.

Final team scores:

Boys

Rose Bowl Aquatics – 631.5 Chicago Wolfpack – 628 Rockville Montgomery – 627.5 Allegheny North – 577 New Trier – 445

Girls