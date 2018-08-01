Victoria Huske Lowers NCSA 50 Fly Record On Day 1 In Indy

2018 NCSA Summer Swimming Championships

The opening day from the 2018 NCSA Summer Swimming Championships in Indianapolis saw one meet record fall by the wayside, as Victoria Huske of the Arlington Aquatic Club took down Katie Drabot‘s record in the women’s 50 fly.

The 15-year-old posted a 27.04 in the final to take down Drabot’s 2016 mark of 27.08, winning the final comfortably by nearly half a second over Nova of Virginia’s Megan Pulley (27.51). Last week at U.S. Nationals, Huske swam a lifetime best of 26.81 to qualify for the A-final, and took off another tenth to place 5th in 26.71.

Huske also won the women’s 100 freestyle, breaking 57 for the first time in prelims (56.82) before edging Sophie Housey by .02 in the final in 56.40.

OTHER EVENTS

14-year-old Kayleigh Lovell of the Academy Bullets won the women’s 800 free in 8:48.01, barely holding off Madison Kolessar (8:48.38) of the Suburban Seahawks. Both swims were sizeable lifetime bests.

of the Academy Bullets won the women’s 800 free in 8:48.01, barely holding off (8:48.38) of the Suburban Seahawks. Both swims were sizeable lifetime bests. Aitor Fungairino from Metro Aquatic of Miami won the men’s 100 free by .01 over Allegheny North’s Mason Gonzalez , 50.74 to 50.75. Fungairino lowered his PB of 50.79 from the prelims, while Gonzalez was .01 better than he was last week at Nationals (50.76).

from Metro Aquatic of Miami won the men’s 100 free by .01 over Allegheny North’s , 50.74 to 50.75. Fungairino lowered his PB of 50.79 from the prelims, while Gonzalez was .01 better than he was last week at Nationals (50.76). Emma Atkinson of the Germantown Academy dropped her best of 2:13.03 from Nationals down to 2:12.74 to win the women’s 200 back, with Club Wolverine’s 15-year-old Sophia Tuinman 2nd in 2:14.01.

of the Germantown Academy dropped her best of 2:13.03 from Nationals down to 2:12.74 to win the women’s 200 back, with Club Wolverine’s 15-year-old 2nd in 2:14.01. Nicholas Vance of West Chicago managed to hold off Ryan Gridley of New Trier to win the men’s 200 back, as Gridley (30.07) made up a full two seconds on Vance (32.07) on the final 50. Vance was 2:02.79 to drop his best by two tenths, and Gridley’s 2:03.07 dropped his prelim PB by well over two seconds.

of West Chicago managed to hold off of New Trier to win the men’s 200 back, as Gridley (30.07) made up a full two seconds on Vance (32.07) on the final 50. Vance was 2:02.79 to drop his best by two tenths, and Gridley’s 2:03.07 dropped his prelim PB by well over two seconds. Charles Korndorffer of Nu Wave won the men’s 50 fly in 24.88, dipping below 25 seconds for the first time.

of Nu Wave won the men’s 50 fly in 24.88, dipping below 25 seconds for the first time. In the relays, the Club Wolverine women prevailed over New Trier in the 200 medley, 1:56.26 to 1:56.29, and Rose Bowl (1:44.07) also had a close win over New Trier (1:44.17) for the men. In the 200 free, the Academy Bullets (1:45.62) and Allegheny North (1:33.59) won for the women and men respectively.

After day 1, Club Wolverine (516.5) leads the Academy Bullets (458) in the combined points race, while they also lead for women (397) and Rose Bowl (230.5) leads for the men.