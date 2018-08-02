Caeleb Dressel Enters 6 Individual Races at Pan Pacs

2018 PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, August 9th – Sunday, August 12th

Tatsumi International Swim Center, Tokyo, Japan

LCM

Caeleb Dressel has done it again. After entering 8 races at US Nationals, and no-showing for all but his primary 4 (50 free, 100 free, 50 fly, 100 fly), he’s entered in 6 individual races, to go with what should be at least 1 relay swim, at the 4-day Pan Pac Championships.

Pan Pacs will have only Olympic events, which means that the 50 fly is cleared off his schedule. He’s entered in the 50 free, 100 free, and 100 fly, which we presume that he’ll race in order to secure his spot at Worlds in all 3 events. He’s the defending World Champion in each, but right now is only assured of spots in the 50 free and 100 fly).

But he’s again entered in three less-typical events: the 100 breaststroke, the 200 IM, and the 200 free.

He broke through in the 100 breast and 200 IM in the spring at the SEC Championships when he swam a 50.03 in the 100 yard breaststroke, which at the time was the fastest ever (Ian Finnerty would break that time at NCAAs), and a 1:38.13 in the 200 yard IM, which is still the best time ever.

While federations are able to enter as many swimmers as they want in each race (and American athletes are allowed to expand their entries from the events they explicitly qualified in), only the top 2 swimmers from each nation advance to the A-final, while a 3rd swimmer can race in the B final.

While he scratched out of those ‘extra’ races at Nationals, we don’t know if he ever had any intention of swimming them, or if the plan was changed based on the struggles he had in his first race of the meet, the 100 free, where he finished 6th in 48.50.

Potential Dressel Schedule at Pan Pacs:

Day 1, Thursday, August 9th:

100 breaststroke

200 free

Mixed 400 medley relay

Day 2, Friday, August 10th:

100 free

Day 3, Saturday, August 11th:

100 fly

200 IM

400 free relay (on the change that USA Swimming opts against using top 4 from nationals)

Day 4, Sunday, August 12th: