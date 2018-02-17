WATCH: Caeleb Dressel Swims Fastest 100 Yard Breast In History

2018 SEC CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Wednesday, February 14 – Sunday, February 18
  • Rec Center Natatorium, College Station, TX (Central Time Zone)
  • Prelims 10AM / Finals 6PM
  • Defending Champion: Florida (5x) (results)
  • Championship Central
  • Psych Sheet
  • Live results
  • Live Video (finals)

Below, check out the race video from Caeleb Dressel‘s record breaking 100 breast at SECs. The Florida Gator broke the NCAA and American Records by .01, knocking Kevin Cordes‘s 2014 mark of 50.04 down with his 50.03.

The race video is courtesy of Texas A&M’s youtube channel.

Incredibly, Dressel now owns five NCAA/American Records, adding the 200 IM and 100 breast this week after already owning the 50 free, 100 free and 100 fly.

Check out the five fastest performers of all-time in the 100 breast below:

ALL-TIME TOP PERFORMERS, MEN’S 100 BREAST

RANK SWIMMER TIME YEAR
1 Caeleb Dressel 50.03 2018
2 Kevin Cordes 50.04 2014
3 Will Licon 50.68 2017
4 Fabian Schwingenschloegl 50.77 2017
5 Nic Fink 50.8 2017

In This Story

Leave a Reply

42 Comments on "WATCH: Caeleb Dressel Swims Fastest 100 Yard Breast In History"

newest oldest most voted
Lucas

Dis.gust.ing. this meet officially marks the beginning of the dressel era. Freaking 5 AR at once…unbelievable.

Vote Up23-1Vote Down Reply
7 hours ago
Aquajosh

I’m pretty sure he could make it 6 and grab the 200 free if he ever got the chance to swim it.

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
5 hours ago
Kaez

honestly, I believe dressel era began at worlds when he was 5 hundredths off phelps WR. He had an incredible summer

Vote Up270Vote Down Reply
7 hours ago
Tammy Touchpad Error

It started when he broke out with a bodylength lead off the start of the 4 freelay and then held on the 2nd 50. We all knew it was coming but it was finally real.

You could make a case for his NCAA performance and beating schooling as the start though. Hard to argue with that and 40.00

Vote Up10-1Vote Down Reply
6 hours ago
Swimming

My. God.

Vote Up7-1Vote Down Reply
7 hours ago
Mjwswim

The pull part of his pullout is so strong it looks like he gets a second butterfly kick. Thoughts?

Vote Up6-9Vote Down Reply
7 hours ago
Name

Looked legit to me and I’m pretty critical of them

Vote Up20-2Vote Down Reply
7 hours ago
Hswimmer

No he didn’t..

Vote Up8-2Vote Down Reply
7 hours ago

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James is currently a university swimmer for the Laurentian Voyageurs in Sudbury, Ontario, Canada. He is studying economics. Along with swimming, he also loves hockey. He's in his 14th season as a competitive swimmer. Best Times - SCM (LCM) 50 FR - 24.56 (25.12) 100 FR - 53.58 (56.70) 200 FR - 1:56.07 (2:04.29) 1500 …

Read More »