2018 SEC CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, February 14 – Sunday, February 18
- Rec Center Natatorium, College Station, TX (Central Time Zone)
- Prelims 10AM / Finals 6PM
- Defending Champion: Florida (5x) (results)
- Championship Central
- Psych Sheet
- Live results
- Live Video (finals)
Below, check out the race video from Caeleb Dressel‘s record breaking 100 breast at SECs. The Florida Gator broke the NCAA and American Records by .01, knocking Kevin Cordes‘s 2014 mark of 50.04 down with his 50.03.
The race video is courtesy of Texas A&M’s youtube channel.
Incredibly, Dressel now owns five NCAA/American Records, adding the 200 IM and 100 breast this week after already owning the 50 free, 100 free and 100 fly.
Check out the five fastest performers of all-time in the 100 breast below:
ALL-TIME TOP PERFORMERS, MEN’S 100 BREAST
|RANK
|SWIMMER
|TIME
|YEAR
|1
|Caeleb Dressel
|50.03
|2018
|2
|Kevin Cordes
|50.04
|2014
|3
|Will Licon
|50.68
|2017
|4
|Fabian Schwingenschloegl
|50.77
|2017
|5
|Nic Fink
|50.8
|2017
Leave a Reply
42 Comments on "WATCH: Caeleb Dressel Swims Fastest 100 Yard Breast In History"
Dis.gust.ing. this meet officially marks the beginning of the dressel era. Freaking 5 AR at once…unbelievable.
I’m pretty sure he could make it 6 and grab the 200 free if he ever got the chance to swim it.
honestly, I believe dressel era began at worlds when he was 5 hundredths off phelps WR. He had an incredible summer
It started when he broke out with a bodylength lead off the start of the 4 freelay and then held on the 2nd 50. We all knew it was coming but it was finally real.
You could make a case for his NCAA performance and beating schooling as the start though. Hard to argue with that and 40.00
My. God.
The pull part of his pullout is so strong it looks like he gets a second butterfly kick. Thoughts?
Looked legit to me and I’m pretty critical of them
No he didn’t..