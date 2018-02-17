WATCH: Caeleb Dressel Swims Fastest 100 Yard Breast In History

2018 SEC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 14 – Sunday, February 18

Rec Center Natatorium, College Station, TX (Central Time Zone)

Prelims 10AM / Finals 6PM

Defending Champion: Florida (5x) (results)

Below, check out the race video from Caeleb Dressel‘s record breaking 100 breast at SECs. The Florida Gator broke the NCAA and American Records by .01, knocking Kevin Cordes‘s 2014 mark of 50.04 down with his 50.03.

The race video is courtesy of Texas A&M’s youtube channel.

Incredibly, Dressel now owns five NCAA/American Records, adding the 200 IM and 100 breast this week after already owning the 50 free, 100 free and 100 fly.

Check out the five fastest performers of all-time in the 100 breast below:

