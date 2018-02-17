Sam Busch Resigns as TCU Swimming Head Coach

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram is reporting that TCU head coach Sam Busch has resigned after 6 months leading the program. Busch was placed on administrative leave 2 weeks ago while the athletic department “conducted an internal inquiry into program rules, policy and procedure violations.”

The school has not confirmed the exact reason for the investigation, but on Friday the school’s athletic director Jeremiah Donati did send a statement to the paper. “Coach Busch cooperated with our internal inquiry,” Donati said in the release. “After reviewing the facts with us, he decided to resign. I have accepted his resignation, and we wish him the best in his future coaching endeavors.”

Assistant coach Keith Dawley has been appointed to lead the team to the Big 12 Championships that begin this Wednesday in Austin. The Horned Frogs currently have 12 swims that meet NCAA Championship “B” qualifying standards, though all will need to be improved to earn invites. Among the swimmers on that list, freshman Joao Andrade has two, with a 1:37.35 in the 200 free and a 4:22.37 in the 500 free; as does Elise Forzley, who has “B” standards in the 200 back (1:56.96) and 200 IM (2:00.73).

Busch was in his first season as a head coach in the NCAA. The son of longtime USA Swimming National Team Director Frank Busch, Sam Busch got his start coaching with his father at Arizona from 2007 to 2009. He later had assistant coaching stops at West Virginia and Auburn before joining the staff of his older brother Augie Busch in Virginia. That partnership went separate ways this offseason when Augie Busch jumped to Tucson to take the head coaching opening at the University of Arizona and Sam Busch accepted the head coaching job at TCU. Busch replaced Richard Sybesma, who retired after 38 seasons leading TCU last season.