TCU Head Coach Richard Sybesma Announces Retirement

Longtime TCU Head Swimming & Diving Coach Richard Sybesma has announced his retirement after 38 years with the Horned Frogs.

Starting out in 1979, Sybesma led the team through five different conferences over five decades. His 38 years as coach makes him the longest tenured coach of any sport in TCU history.

“I have reached a point in my life where I need to put myself, family and health first,” Sybesma said. “With that being said, I have come to a decision to retire.”

“I’ve had an incredible 38 years at TCU and couldn’t imagine a better place to spend my career and raise my family. It’s been an incredible journey. TCU, this program and all the student-athletes I’ve come in contact with hold a special place in my heart. I will always bleed purple and support this program.”

During his time at TCU Sybesma won seven team conference championships, 16 individual league titles, and was named conference coach of the year five times. He produced seven national champions, four Olympians, and 18 All-Americans.

Along with his work at TCU, Sybesma was also the head coach of the 1996 Nicaraguan Olympic Team and conducted swim clinics in Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, and Bahrain. The College Swim Coaches Association honored him with the Master Coach Award in 1992.

“Richard Sybesma has been a beloved institution at TCU and in Fort Worth,” TCU director of intercollegiate athletics Chris Del Conte said. “He has had an unbelievable impact on the more than 1,000 student-athletes he’s coached and mentored. We can’t thank him enough for what he’s meant to our campus and city.

“We congratulate and wish Richard the best in his retirement. We know he’s excited to begin the next chapter in his life. Richard will always be a Horned Frog!”