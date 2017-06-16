Olympian Ross Murdoch Named 2018 European C’ships Ambassador

The 2018 European Championships are slated for August 2nd through the 12th in Glasgow, Scotland and one of the nation’s most recognizable swimmers has been named as the event’s first Sporting Ambassador. 2016 Olympian and European Champion Ross Murdoch, will be one of the faces of the multi-sport event, whose 2018 edition brings together the existing European Championships for Aquatics, cycling, gymnastics, rowing and triathlon, along with a new Golf team championships.

Of his Ambassadorship, Murdoch states, “I’ve got such great memories of competing in Glasgow – the fans really are something else and that really brings out the best in athletes. You always want to perform in front of passionate fans in packed venues and that is what you get when you compete in Glasgow. It is an unbelievable place to perform in.” Murdoch stunned the Glasgow crowd when he won the 200m breaststroke gold medal at the 2014 edition of the Commonwealth Games.

“And that is what will make the Glasgow 2018 European Championships so special. The fans really get behind you and take you to the next level. I have no doubt that will be the case next year and that Glasgow 2018 will be one of the best sporting events ever staged in this country.”

Tickets for the international competition are now on sale for the 84 sessions of sport, with prices starting at £10 for adults and £5 for under-16s and over-60s. Tickets for all events can be purchased from www.glasgow2018.com/tickets.

There are also a number of free events including the Cycling Road Race and Open Water Swimming.