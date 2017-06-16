Philip Heintz smashes the German 200 IM record at German Nationals

German National Championships and World Championships Trials

Philip Heintz sets a new German record in the 200m IM during morning heats with a time of 1:56,59. He also was the previous national record holder in 1:57,48.

Heintz said at the opening press conference on wednesday that he changed his training and swam less meters (5.500 instead of 7000 per training unit), but worked on his speed in practice with more sets in race pace.

Philip Heintz is a real “Mr. Sunshine”, he always smiles, is relaxed and in a good mood  but he is a very focused athlete who concentrates on his races and he is experienced enough to work on the details with his coach Dr. Michael Spiekermann. Heintz trains at the German federal training center in Heidelberg.

The 26-old finished sixth at the 2016 Olympic Games in the 200 IM and wasn’t satisfied with this result and thought about hanging up the speedos but fortunately he decided to continue his sports career until the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

He now ranks on the 3rd position in the world ranking:

 

2016-2017 LCM MEN 200 IM

KosukeJPN
HAGINO
04/15
1.56.01
2Wang
SHUN		CHN1.56.1604/14
3Daiya
SETO		JPN1.56.9009/09
4Chase
KALISZ		USA1.57.2105/07
5Jeremy
DESPLANCHES		SUI1.57.4005/26
Ex Quaker

Huge breakout swim. Not too many people in the sport’s history have been faster.

51 minutes 27 seconds ago
bobo gigi

WOW! In 1.56 you enter a new category.
MP was the first guy to do it when he smashed the world record in 1.56.04 in the 2003 world final in Barcelona.
I’m not 100% sure but I believe that the other guys under 1.57 are Lochte, Cseh, Brodie (magical suit), Shanteau (magical suit), Pereira, Hagino, Shun and now Heintz. Kalisz should be the next one in the list.
I just hope for Heintz that he doesn’t peak too early in the season. The 200 IM is very open at worlds.

29 minutes 10 seconds ago
oli993

Wow, he just won the final in 1:55,76! I can noz believe he’s done that!

17 minutes 36 seconds ago
ThomasLurzFan
Other results so far: Mens 50 free: 22.06 for Wierling (a bit disappointing, after his 21.81 from last year) Womens 200 free: 1:58.86 for Gose (born in 2002), at 150m she was 6th with a time of 1:29.81, so i think she didnt get the pacing right, i think she will swim 1:58 low later this year. Very close race, 4th place was 1:59.08, so the relay should be qualified. Top 2 girls were born in 2002 and 1999, so there might be some hope. Mens 200 fly: Another close race, Thomasberger is the surprising winner with 1:56.81, 3rd place was 1:57.29, top 3 all born in 1996 or later. This is probably the weakest event on the mens side… Read more »
5 minutes 9 seconds ago
