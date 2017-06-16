Philip Heintz smashes the German 200 IM record at German Nationals

German National Championships and World Championships Trials

Philip Heintz sets a new German record in the 200m IM during morning heats with a time of 1:56,59. He also was the previous national record holder in 1:57,48.

Heintz said at the opening press conference on wednesday that he changed his training and swam less meters (5.500 instead of 7000 per training unit), but worked on his speed in practice with more sets in race pace.

Philip Heintz is a real “Mr. Sunshine”, he always smiles, is relaxed and in a good mood but he is a very focused athlete who concentrates on his races and he is experienced enough to work on the details with his coach Dr. Michael Spiekermann. Heintz trains at the German federal training center in Heidelberg.

The 26-old finished sixth at the 2016 Olympic Games in the 200 IM and wasn’t satisfied with this result and thought about hanging up the speedos but fortunately he decided to continue his sports career until the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

He now ranks on the 3rd position in the world ranking: