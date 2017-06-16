German National Championships and World Championships Trials
- Thursday, June 15 – Sunday, June 18
- LCM
- Schwimm- und Sprunghalle im Europasportpark (SSE), Berlin
Philip Heintz sets a new German record in the 200m IM during morning heats with a time of 1:56,59. He also was the previous national record holder in 1:57,48.
Heintz said at the opening press conference on wednesday that he changed his training and swam less meters (5.500 instead of 7000 per training unit), but worked on his speed in practice with more sets in race pace.
Philip Heintz is a real “Mr. Sunshine”, he always smiles, is relaxed and in a good mood but he is a very focused athlete who concentrates on his races and he is experienced enough to work on the details with his coach Dr. Michael Spiekermann. Heintz trains at the German federal training center in Heidelberg.
The 26-old finished sixth at the 2016 Olympic Games in the 200 IM and wasn’t satisfied with this result and thought about hanging up the speedos but fortunately he decided to continue his sports career until the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.
He now ranks on the 3rd position in the world ranking:
2016-2017 LCM MEN 200 IM
HAGINO
1.56.01
View Top 26»
2 Wang
SHUN
CHN 1.56.16 04/14 3 Daiya
SETO
JPN 1.56.90 09/09 4 Chase
KALISZ
USA 1.57.21 05/07 5 Jeremy
DESPLANCHES
SUI 1.57.40 05/26
4 Comments on "Philip Heintz smashes the German 200 IM record at German Nationals"
Huge breakout swim. Not too many people in the sport’s history have been faster.
WOW! In 1.56 you enter a new category.
MP was the first guy to do it when he smashed the world record in 1.56.04 in the 2003 world final in Barcelona.
I’m not 100% sure but I believe that the other guys under 1.57 are Lochte, Cseh, Brodie (magical suit), Shanteau (magical suit), Pereira, Hagino, Shun and now Heintz. Kalisz should be the next one in the list.
I just hope for Heintz that he doesn’t peak too early in the season. The 200 IM is very open at worlds.
Wow, he just won the final in 1:55,76! I can noz believe he’s done that!