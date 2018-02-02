TCU Coach Sam Busch On Administrative Leave

First-year TCU head coach Sam Busch is currently on administrative leave from his coaching position, though the cause is unclear.

We’ve contacted both the school and Busch himself for more information as to why Busch is on leave and how long he’ll remain there, but the only response we’ve received is an automatic reply from Busch’s account saying that he is on leave and directing questions to associate head coach Keith Dawley.

Busch is in his first season as a head coach in the NCAA. The son of longtime USA Swimming National Team Director Frank Busch, Sam Busch got his start coaching with his father at Arizona from 2007 to 2009. He later had assistant coaching stops at West Virginia and Auburn before joining the staff of his older brother Augie Busch in Virginia. That partnership went separate ways this offseason when Augie Busch jumped to Tucson to take the head coaching opening at the University of Arizona and Sam Busch accepted the head coaching job at TCU.

TCU will swim at the defending NCAA Champion Texas Longhorns tonight without Sam Busch at the helm. Their next competition is the Big 12 Championships from February 21-24 in Austin. The school has not responded to our request for clarification as to how long Busch is expected to remain on leave. He is still listed on the team’s roster page.