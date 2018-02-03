Iowa Men and Women Sweep Events Against Western Illinois

Iowa vs Western Illinois

Friday, February 2nd

University of Iowa CRWC, Iowa City, IA

Short course yards

Results

Team Scores

Women

Iowa – 128 WIU – 65

Men

Iowa – 127 WIU – 75

The Iowa Hawkeyes faced off against the Western Illinois Leathernecks in both teams’ last regular season meet. The Hawkeyes came away victorious in both the men’s and women’s meets. The meet was a short-format sprint dual, featuring the 50s of the strokes, 100 IM, 100 free, 200 free, and 500 free.

Michael Tenney took the men’s 200 free in his first time racing the 200 in a dual meet this year. Tenney split 24.99 coming home to catch teammate Kenneth Mende, touching him out 1:39.28 to 1:39.34.

Joseph Myhre went a non-invite season best in the 50 free, touching in 20.43 to Matt Kamin’s 20.70.

Meghan Hackett went a quick 25.47 to win the women’s 50 fly. Her previous best this season was 25.57. Hacket has gone 55.51 in the 100 fly this season, which is the 6th fastest on Iowa’s team.

Jayah Mathews swept the women’s diving events, posting scores of 284.65 and 315.60 in the 1 and 3 meters respectively. The men’s diving events were split by William Brenner and Anton Hoherz. Brenner won the 1 meter with a score of 355.35, while Hoherz took the 3 meter with a 377.00.

The Hawkeyes posted some great times on the 200 free relays to win both the men’s and women’s. In the women’s event, the Iowa ‘A’ relay posted a time of 1:33.20 with the team of Lavelle (23.43), Leehy (23.32), Lehrnertz (23.48), and O’Brien (22.97). Hannah Burvill split a 23.24 on the 3rd leg of the ‘D’ relay, and if that were switched out with Lehnertz’s split on the ‘A’, the ‘A’ would have been a 1:32.96. Iowa’s best time this season is 1:32.26.

The men’s ‘B’ relay won the event, with the team of Brzus (20.36), Kamin (20.05), Mende (20.85), and Smith (19.77) went a 1:21.03. The ‘A’ relay came in just behind the ‘B’, with the team of Twarowski (20.25), Hemmingsen (19.84), Allen (20.43), and Hoce (20.65) touching in 1:21.17. The fastest combination of Iowa splits comes out to be Twarowski, Smith, Hemmingsen, and Kamin, which would have combined to touch in 1:19.91. That time comes in just off the Iowa season best of 1:19.61.

Event Winners

WOMEN

400 medley relay: Iowa (Sauer, Ohlensehlen, Campbell, Leehy) – 3:53.16

200 free: Meghan Lavelle (Iowa) – 1:53.61

100 IM: Allyssa Fluit (Iowa) – 59.84

50 free: Sarah Schemmel (Iowa) – 24.10

50 fly: Meghan Hackett (Iowa) – 25.47

100 free: Samantha Sauer (Iowa) – 51.95

50 back: Jo Jekel (Iowa) – 26.36

500 free: Carly O’Brien (Iowa) – 5:01.27

50 breast: Shea Hoyt (Iowa) – 29.57

200 free relay: Iowa (Lavelle, Leehy, Lehnertz, O’Brien) – 1:33.20

1 meter diving: Jayah Mathews (Iowa) – 284.65

3 meter diving: Jayah Mathews (Iowa) – 315.60

MEN

Press Release – Iowa:

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa swimming and diving team closed out the dual portion of its schedule, sweeping Western Illinois at the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center on Friday night.

The Hawkeyes won all 24 events en route to the victory. The Iowa men won, 127-75, while the women finished ahead of Western Illinois, 128-65.

QUOTING COACH MARC LONG

“We had some great performances. We had some exhibitions tonight and were able to have some fun with some of the events. I feel like we are in a great position heading into championship season. It feels good to get the win.”

MEN’S HIGHLIGHTS

Jacob Rosenkoetter , Tanner Nelson , Michal Brzus , and Ben Colin touched in first in the 400-medley relay with a time of 3:25.33 to begin things on the men’s side.

Sophomore Michael Tenney then touched in first in the 200 free with a time of 1:39.28, Tenney also won the 100 free with a season-best time of 46.05.

Freshman Daniel Swanepoel won the 100 IM (51.56) and 50 breast (26.23). Sophomore Joe Myhre won the 50 free with a time of 20.43, before senior Jerzy Twarowski won the 50 fly with a time of 21.47.

Junior Kenneth Mende won the 50 back with a time of 22.76, before freshman Tom Schab posted a season-best in the 500 free with a time of 4:41.25 to win the event.

In the diving well, junior Will Brenner won the 1-meter springboard competition with a zone-standard and season-best of 355.35. Freshman Anton Hoherz won the 3-meter with a zone-standard score of 377.00

The Hawkeyes closed out the men’s side with a win in the 200-free relay, the quartet of Brzus, Matt Kamin , Mende, and Jack Smith posted a time of 1:21.03 to solidify the win.

WOMEN’S HIGHLIGHTS

The relay team of Samantha Sauer , Sage Ohlehsehlen, Summer Campbell , and Lauren Leehy won the 400-medley relay to set the pace for the Hawkeyes, touching in at 3:53.16.

Senior Meghan Lavelle won the 200 free with a time of 1:53.61, before Allyssa Fluit , Izzie Bindseil , and Abbey Schneider finished 1-2-3 in the 100 IM. Fluit won the event with a time of 59.84.

Freshman Sarah Schemmel won the 50 free with a time of 24.10. Senior Jo Jekel won the 50 fly with a time of 25.37, before winning the 50 back, touching in at 26.36.

Sauer won the 100 free for the Hawkeyes, touching in at 51.95. Senior Carly O’Brien paced the Hawkeyes in the 500 free, touching in first with a time of 5:01.27.

In the diving well, freshman Jayah Mathews won the 1-meter with a zone-standard score of 284.65, before winning the 3-meter with another zone-standard of 315.60.

Senior Shea Hoyt won the 50 breast with a time of 29.57, before the quartet of Lavelle, Leehy, Tereysa Lehnertz , and O’Brien finished first in the 200-free relay to close out the final dual meet of the season.

UP NEXT

The Hawkeye women return to action on Feb. 14, traveling to Columbus, Ohio, for the 2018 Big Ten Championships. The men’s championships take place in Minneapolis from Feb. 21-24.

Press Release – Western Illinois:

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Casey Roberts delivered a pair of second-place touches Friday (Feb. 2) in Western Illinois’ dual meet at Iowa. Despite several high finishes, the Leatherneck women lost 128-65, while the men fell 127-75.

Roberts netted the first top-two individual performance of the meet for Western Illinois, tunneling for second in the 200-free in 2:00.39. Later on in the 100-free, she sprinted for a 54.77 mark that also gave her second.

In the 50-free, Allison DeWane (26.24), Megan Carver (26.28) and Claire Straetker (26.38) took second, third and fourth, respectively. The Leathernecks did the same, courtesy of Marissa Purdum (27.99), Amy Borgstede (28.46) and Angel Sturdivant (29.94), in the 50-fly, as well as the 50-back with Taylor Winkel (29.31), Madison Chao (29.64) and Straetker (29.71).

In the 500-free, Amanda Schaefer (5.30.60), Hannah Fisher (5:43.00) and Kathryn Ferguson (6:05.15) registered the second-through-fourth slots. Brittany Erickson also propelled to second in the 50-breast with a time of 33.44.

Western Illinois’ men also saw several top-two performances. Ian Johnson (22.38) and Seth Brady (22.86) went back-to-back for second and third, respectively, in the 50-free. The Leathernecks compiled second, third and fourth in the 50-fly thanks to Josh Hill (24.81), Anfernee Sturdivant (25.03) and Drake Stierman (25.14). They did the same in the 100-free with Brennan Bladel (47.20), Phillip Kudella (48.80) and Johnson (52.17).

Samir Almhiemid checked in for second in the 50-back with a mark of 24.31. He was followed by Garrett Kemp (25.62) and Stierman (28.68). Connor Owens (4:56.90) and Isaiah Pihlstrom (5:02.57) went consecutively for second and third, respectively, in the 500-free. Kyle Siebert (28.15), Anfernee Sturdivant (28.72) and Austin Martin (28.98) collected second, third and fourth, respectively, in the 50-breast.

The Western Illinois 200-free relay team of Winkel, Borgstede, Schaefer and Dana Kaftan posted a second-place touch (1:46.16), and the men’s squadron of Seth Brady , Almhiemid, Kudella and Chance McQuigg (1:27.39) did the same.

Friday’s meet in Iowa City was Western Illinois’ final competition in the regular season. The Leathernecks will next race at The Summit League Championships from Feb. 14-17 in Indianapolis.