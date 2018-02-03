Scarlet Martin Breaks Jr.-National-Team Sister’s 500 Free Meet Record

2018 Schroeder YMCA A+

Friday-Sunday, February 2-4th

Brown Deer, WI

Short course yards

Results (posted after conclusion of meet; live results on MeetMobile)

Scarlet Martin, the sister of National Junior Team member and Arizona State recruit Ruby Martin, broke her sister’s meet record in the 13-14 500 free at the 2018 Schroeder YMCA A+ meet in Brown Deer, Wisconsin. Martin, 13, posted a 4:52.97 to win the event by nearly 8 seconds and go a best time by 6.45. Scarlet’s time came in exactly 1.5 seconds ahead of Ruby’s 13-14 meet record of 4:54.47, which she swam in 2014. Scarlet threw down some incredibly consistent splits, keeping all her 50s under 30 seconds (100 splits: 56.20/59.60/59.42/59.27/58.48). Her time is also the 2nd fastest for 13 year old girls in the country this season, and 8th fastest for 13-14.

Ruby Martin had this to say on Twitter following the Friday night session:

Literally one of the best feelings in the world is watching my little sister take down my meet record, along w/ a Junior National cut. And my little brother just kick everyone’s butt 💪🏼 I’m so proud of them. More to come! 😏🏊🏼 — Ruby Martin (@martinruby1213) February 3, 2018

Ruby Martin (currently swimming as unnatached-Eastern Iowa Swimming Federation) competed in the 400 IM on Friday night, posting an impressive 56.88 free split, but ultimately falling to 15-year-old Kaylyn Schoof, who went 4:14.61 to Martin’s 4:16.69. Martin’s free split was the fastest in the field by 2 seconds. Schoof went a personal best by 3.66 seconds and was fueled by a quick front half (56.75 fly/1:02.69 back), while Martin was 3 seconds off her best of 4:13.70. Cal recruit Ema Rajic came in 3rd with a 4:17.11 (best 4:14.15). Schoof’s time also ties for the 2nd fastest by a 15 year old in the country this season.

Friday night’s session also saw some of the nation’s fastest times in the younger age groups. 12-year-old Bailey Ratzburg of J-Hawk Aquatics won the 11-12 girls 200 IM with a 2:09.66. On top of being a personal best by 1.01 seconds, that time puts Ratzburg as the 14th fastest in the 11-12 200 IM this Season.

Similarly, 12-year-old Isaac Fleig (Ozaukee Aquatics) took the 11-12 boys 200 IM with a personal best of 2:07.25. That time marks a big drop for Fleig (previous best 2:10.29), and comes in as the 16th fastest for 11-12 boys this season.

The 9-10 boys 200 IM also saw some fast times, with Jiarui Xue (10) of Aquajets taking the event with a 2:18.61. Xue went a best time by 2.02 seconds, going the 4th fastest time for a 10&under boy this season. Parker Macho (9) of Eastern Iowa Swimming Federation was right behind him, coming into the wall in 2:19.45, a best time by 3.46 seconds. Macho comes right after Xue in the 10&under rankings, and is now 2nd for 9-year-olds this season.

Macho then won the 9-10 boys 200 free with a quick 2:02.00. Macho’s previous best time was 2:04.44. His time is 4th for 10&under boys, and 1st for 9-year-olds. Chasing Macho down at the end to finish right behind him was Ruby Martin‘s brother Finn, who finished in 2:02.12. Martin (10) dropped a whopping 9.76 seconds to go the 5th fastest time for 10&unders in the country this season.