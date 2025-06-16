Butterfly Specialist Kendall Mallers Commits To Iowa State For Fall 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Kendall Mallers, from Bolingbrook, Illinois, has announced her commitment to continue both her academic and athletic careers at Iowa State University, beginning in fall 2025. She currently swims for Academy Bullets Swim Club and recently completed her senior year at Rosary High School.

I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Iowa State University!! I want to thank my family, friends, and teammates who have supported me throughout this journey! A huge thanks to Coach Brian, Todd, and Glenn who have helped me become the swimmer and person I am today!! Thank you Coach Duane and Kelly for providing me this amazing opportunity!! Go Cyclones!!!

The future Cyclone specializes in the butterfly events but has also taken on distance freestyle duties for Rosary during the high school season. This past year at the Neuqua Valley Sectionals, she logged a time of 5:07.97 in the 500 free, touching 4th and earning a state qualifying mark. She went on to post a time of 5:15.72 at the state meet, finishing 37th overall. Her personal best in the event is a 5:05.04, clocked at the 2024 Illinois Senior State Championships.

Despite filling the distance hole for her high school, Mallers truly shines in the butterfly events. That was evident at her big taper meet of the season, the NCSA Championships in Orlando, Florida. There, she stopped the clock in 55.39 for 22nd in the 100 fly after recording a personal best of 55.58 in prelims. Both swims marked a huge drop from her pre-meet lifetime best of 56.85. She also notched a time of 2:01.61 in the 200 fly for 16th, shaving over half a second off her previous best of 2:02.28 from just a couple of months earlier.

Top SCY Times:

100 Butterfly: 55.39

200 Butterfly: 2:01.61

200 IM: 2:09.10

200 Freestyle: 1:56.03

500 Freestyle: 5:05.04

Led by head coach Matt Leach, Iowa State is a Division I program that competes in the Big 12 Conference. At the 2025 Big 12 Championships, the Cyclones finished 10th out of 10 teams. To make it back to finals in her primary butterfly events, it took 55.09 in the 100 and 2:02.76 in the 200. Mallers would have been in scoring range in the 200 and just a few tenths shy in the 100, positioning her as a likely scorer right away as a freshman.

Within the current team landscape, Mallers would have ranked 2nd in the 200 fly and 4th in the 100 fly during the past season. Graduate student Winter Craig led the way in the 200 fly with a 14th-place clocking of 2:01.16 at Big 12s. In the shorter event, senior Carley Caughron (54.64), Craig (55.08), and sophomore Keirlyn Mullica (55.36) led the team.

With Craig and Caughron having graduated in May, Mallers is poised to move up the rankings and become one of the team’s key contributors for the 2025–2026 season. She enters as the fastest returning 200 butterflyer following Craig’s graduation and sits just three hundredths behind Mullica in the 100 fly. The butterfly leg on both medley relays may also be in play.

Joining Mallers in the Ames this fall are Hayden Bailey, Tessa Moore, Brooke Gill, Andra Robertson, Evelyn Mulvihill, Kendall Schindler, and Olivia Moore.

