Italy’s Thomas Ceccon Goes 22.84 In The 50 Free… But Swims It Fly (Video)

After spending four months training in Brisbane with Dean Boxall and the stars of St. Peters Western, Thomas Ceccon is finally back in Italy—and already making waves.

Yesterday, Sunday June 15th, at the third day of the Regional/Provincial Championships in Verona, Ceccon swam the 50 freestyle… but in butterfly. He clocked 22.84, in what was technically a freestyle race, but executed entirely fly. Not an official result—but definitely a statement.

If it had been swum in a proper 50 fly, that time would rank 6th in the world this season (as of June 16th). And even unofficially, it’s a strong performance: faster than the 23.00 that won the event at the Australian Open in Brisbane. His lifetime best is a 22.68.

The 24-year-old backstroke world record holder is showing the form he built in Australia, where he hit:

52.84 in the 100 back (Singapore Worlds qualifier)

(Singapore Worlds qualifier) 1:55.71 in the 200 back (new Italian record)

(new Italian record) 51.26 in the 100 fly (new personal best)

Now, he’s entered in two key meets on home soil:

Swim Cool Meet – Merano (June 20–22)

Settecolli Trophy – Rome (June 26–28)

Both will be broadcast live on national TV (RaiSport HD), and both will serve as important checkpoints on the road to Worlds. For now, Italy’s Ceccon keeps slicing through the water—regardless of what stroke’s on the start list.

WATCH THE RACE

Video courtesy: Thomas Ceccon on YouTube