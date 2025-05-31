Thomas Ceccon Returns To Italy, Eyes Racing Opportunities Prior To Singapore

After spending four months training at the prestigious St Peter’s Western Swim Club in Brisbane, Australia, Thomas Ceccon is now back in Italy as he gears up to reclaim the 100 backstroke World title.

The 2022 World Champion and 2024 Olympic Champion in the 100 backstroke will resume training at the Federal Center of Verona under Alberto Burlina.

Ceccon did not rest on his laurels whilst Down Under, qualifying for the World Championships in several events whilst competing in Australia. He broke the Italian national record in the 200 backstroke with a time of 1:55.71 at the Australian National Championships in April, taking nearly six-tenths off the previous mark held by Matteo Restivo.

He additionally qualified in the 50 and 100 fly. In the latter he swam a time of 51.26 that ranks him as the fastest Italian in the event this season by more than half a second, whilst his swim of 23.00 in the 50 was one of his fastest in-season times ever.

Earlier in the year at the Australian National Prep Meet, he qualified in his bread-and-butter 100 backstroke with a swim of 52.84.

The 24-year-old is now entered for two meets in Italy in June:

Swim Cool Meet by Merano (20-22 June)

Sette Colli Meet (26-28) June

Notably the second of those is an additional World Championships qualification opportunity for Italian Athletes. Ceccon has likely fulfilled his qualification expectations with the three events mentioned previously, and was also 48.17 in the 100 freestyle whilst in Australia to cement a minimum of a spot on the 4×100 free relay.

Ceccon swam the 100 freestyle at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, finishing 12th in 48.05 after going 27.71 in prelims, but has not swum the event individually internationally since.

Ceccon was not the only international star training in Australia over the winter. Leon Marchand and Alberto Razzetti also spent time training with the St Peters Western and coach Dean Boxall. Razzetti returned earlier than his Italian counterpart, and competed at the Italian National Championships last month where he won the 200 IM and 200 butterfly.