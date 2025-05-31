Arel Gültekin Becomes Breakout Turkish Star In Slovenia & Beyond

2025 MULTI-NATIONS YOUTH – SLOVENIA
- Športni center Ilirija
- LCM (50m)
The 2025 Multi-Nations Youth Meet of Slovenia took place last month as one of just a handful of meets at which Turkish age grouper Arel Gültekin made his presence known in the record books.
In Slovenia, the 14-year-old nailed new personal bests of 55.49 in the 100m fly and 2:02.45 in the 200m fly to make his mark on the competition.
He followed that up with new Turkish National Age Group Records for 15-year-olds in the 50m fly (24.99) and 100m fly (54.63) while competing domestically at the Turkish National Team Trials.
Finally, at the Turkish National Team Trials last month, Gültekin produced times of 24.94 and 54.19 in the 50m and 100m fly, respectively, to lower his own newly minted records.