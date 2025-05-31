Arel Gültekin Becomes Breakout Turkish Star In Slovenia & Beyond

2025 MULTI-NATIONS YOUTH – SLOVENIA

The 2025 Multi-Nations Youth Meet of Slovenia took place last month as one of just a handful of meets at which Turkish age grouper Arel Gültekin made his presence known in the record books.

In Slovenia, the 14-year-old nailed new personal bests of 55.49 in the 100m fly and 2:02.45 in the 200m fly to make his mark on the competition.

He followed that up with new Turkish National Age Group Records for 15-year-olds in the 50m fly (24.99) and 100m fly (54.63) while competing domestically at the Turkish National Team Trials.

Finally, at the Turkish National Team Trials last month, Gültekin produced times of 24.94 and 54.19 in the 50m and 100m fly, respectively, to lower his own newly minted records.

The teen is working at the Turkish Olympic Preparation Center under the direction of Volkan Burak Tuncil with the European Junior Championships, European Youth Olympic Festival and Turkish Summer LC Championships on the horizon.