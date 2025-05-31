Australian World Juniors Qualifier Olivia Hine Commits To Virginia

17-year-old Olivia Hine from Brisbane, Australia, has committed to swim and study at the University of Virginia as part of the class of 2030.

Hine made the announcement on Instagram, specifying that she would be arriving “next year,” referring to the 2026–2027 season:

Switching from a Somerville frog to a Virginia Cavalier! Couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity to swim and study at the University of Virginia next year. Thank you to everyone who has supported me, my family, friends, Tim and also to Todd and the Virginia coaches!! #gohoos🔶⚔️🔷 … might need a few more jackets.

Hine currently trains at Somerville House under coach Sarah Caithness and was recently named to Australia’s World Junior Championship team following standout performances at the Australian Age Championships in mid-April. Competing in the 17-year-old age group, she captured three individual medals — all in personal best times.

She opened the meet with a breakthrough swim in the 50 fly, winning gold in 26.56 and taking four-tenths off her previous best of 26.96. With the event recently added to the Olympic program for 2028, this performance puts her firmly on the radar as a future senior-level contender if her upward trajectory continues.

Hine followed that swim with a bronze medal in the 50 freestyle, clocking 26.22 — just off her best time of 26.20. She closed her individual events with a silver in the 100 fly, breaking the one-minute barrier for the first time in her career with an outing of 59.93, bettering her previous mark of 1:00.07.

In addition to her individual success, Hine posted strong relay contributions, earning a medal of each color. She split 26.08 on the fly leg of the gold medal-winning mixed 4×50 medley, led off Somerville’s silver medal 4×50 free relay in 26.28, and closed out her meet with a 26.20 fly leg to help the 15–17 girls’ 4×50 medley secure bronze.

The 50 fly has consistently been Hine’s standout event through her age group progression. She ranks 3rd all-time in Australia for 15-year-old girls with her 26.97 from 2023 — tying Mikaela Cornelissen’s time from 2014 — and sits behind only Olympic gold medalist Yolane Kukla (26.22, 2010) and Gemma Cooney (26.91, 2015).

Hine’s 26.96 from last season ranked her 8th all-time among Australian 16-year-olds. Now, with her recent drop to 26.56, she climbs to 4th on the 17-year-old list — trailing only Danni Miatke’s age record of 26.11, and Olympic champions Olivia Wunsch (26.34) and Emily Seebohm (26.40).