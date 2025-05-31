Australian World Juniors Qualifier Olivia Hine Commits To Virginia

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
17-year-old Olivia Hine from Brisbane, Australia, has committed to swim and study at the University of Virginia as part of the class of 2030.
Hine made the announcement on Instagram, specifying that she would be arriving “next year,” referring to the 2026–2027 season:
Switching from a Somerville frog to a Virginia Cavalier!
Couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity to swim and study at the University of Virginia next year. Thank you to everyone who has supported me, my family, friends, Tim and also to Todd and the Virginia coaches!! #gohoos🔶⚔️🔷
… might need a few more jackets.
Hine currently trains at Somerville House under coach Sarah Caithness and was recently named to Australia’s World Junior Championship team following standout performances at the Australian Age Championships in mid-April. Competing in the 17-year-old age group, she captured three individual medals — all in personal best times.
She opened the meet with a breakthrough swim in the 50 fly, winning gold in 26.56 and taking four-tenths off her previous best of 26.96. With the event recently added to the Olympic program for 2028, this performance puts her firmly on the radar as a future senior-level contender if her upward trajectory continues.
Hine followed that swim with a bronze medal in the 50 freestyle, clocking 26.22 — just off her best time of 26.20. She closed her individual events with a silver in the 100 fly, breaking the one-minute barrier for the first time in her career with an outing of 59.93, bettering her previous mark of 1:00.07.
In addition to her individual success, Hine posted strong relay contributions, earning a medal of each color. She split 26.08 on the fly leg of the gold medal-winning mixed 4×50 medley, led off Somerville’s silver medal 4×50 free relay in 26.28, and closed out her meet with a 26.20 fly leg to help the 15–17 girls’ 4×50 medley secure bronze.
The 50 fly has consistently been Hine’s standout event through her age group progression. She ranks 3rd all-time in Australia for 15-year-old girls with her 26.97 from 2023 — tying Mikaela Cornelissen’s time from 2014 — and sits behind only Olympic gold medalist Yolane Kukla (26.22, 2010) and Gemma Cooney (26.91, 2015).
Hine’s 26.96 from last season ranked her 8th all-time among Australian 16-year-olds. Now, with her recent drop to 26.56, she climbs to 4th on the 17-year-old list — trailing only Danni Miatke’s age record of 26.11, and Olympic champions Olivia Wunsch (26.34) and Emily Seebohm (26.40).
Top LCM Times (converted to SCY):
- 50 Butterfly: 26.56 (23.29)
- 100 Butterfly: 59.93 (52.72)
- 50 Freestyle: 26.20 (22.88)
- 100 Freestyle: 58.10 (50.90)
Hine’s primary events make her the kind of swimmer that could thrive in an NCAA Championship format, and while there will be an adjustment period to yards, her success in the long and short-course meter pools should translate to a huge point haul at the NCAA Championships.
She could be a key contributor on as many as four of UVA’s five relays. Her addition comes at a critical time, with Virginia looking to maintain dominance after securing its fifth consecutive NCAA team title. That victory was led by senior Gretchen Walsh, who swept the 50 free, 100 fly, and 100 free — setting new NCAA records in the 100 fly and 100 free, and tying her own record in the 50 free.
Hine helps address a looming gap in the sprint free group, as both Walsh and Maxine Parker — key legs on UVA’s NCAA-winning 200 free relay — are graduating.
This offseason, Virginia bolstered its depth with the additions of Italian standout Sara Curtis and Division II 50 free champion Bryn Greenwaldt, who will join the team next fall — one year before Hine arrives. Curtis holds long course bests of 24.43 and 53.01 in the 50 and 100 free, while Greenwaldt became the first Division II swimmer to break 22 seconds in the 50 free.
Though Hine is a strong relay option in both of her primary strokes, her biggest individual impact will likely come in the 100 fly. With sub-50 100 flyer Claire Curzan shifting her focus toward freestyle and backstroke, Hine’s arrival is perfectly timed.
Hine will arrive a year after reigning World Junior champion Lana Pudar, who excels in the 100 and 200 fly and joins the Cavaliers next fall alongside Curtis and Greenwaldt. Hine’s 50/100 butterfly range complements Pudar’s strengths, and the two will likely push each other in training—helping elevate UVA’s fly group in the post-Walsh era and amid Curzan’s evolving event focus.
South African Jessica Thompson, arriving in 2026, could also be a member of that fly group. She boasts long course bests of 26.41 in the 50 fly and 1:01.77 in the 100 fly. However, her backstroke strengths—28.29 in the 50 back and 1:01.68 in the 100 back—are likely to be her primary focus.
