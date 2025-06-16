Futures Qualifier Caroline Powell Commits to Navy for 2025-26

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Caroline Powell has announced her verbal commitment to continue her academic and swimming careers at the United States Naval Academy.

“I’m extremely excited and honored to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at the United States Naval Academy!! I would like to thank my family, friends, and all of my coaches for their support and guidance over the years. I would also like to thank Coach Morrison and Coach Carlye for this amazing opportunity to be part of such an incredible team and institution. Go Navy! Beat Army!⚓⚓ “

Powell hails from Laguna Niguel, California, where she attends JSerra Catholic High School and trains year-round with the Mission Viejo Nadadores. As a senior at this year’s CIF-Southern Section Division I Championships, she finaled in the 200 free (13th) and 100 fly (10th) and notched PBs in both events. She qualified for the California State Meet in her individual events, and as a member of JSerra’s 200 medley and 200 free relays.

In addition to the 200 free and 100 fly lifetime bests she scored in high school season this spring, Powell added a PB in the 200 fly at CA/NV Sectionals in Oceanside at the end of February. There, she competed in the 50/100/200 free and 100/200 fly. She placed 10th in the 200 fly and 20th in the 200 free. Earlier in the season, she had an excellent showing at the Kevin Perry Senior Invitational, going right at her lifetime bests in the 100/200/500 free and 100/200 fly and finaling in the 100 free, 100 fly, and 200 fly.

Top SCY times:

200 fly – 2:03.98

100 fly – 55.58

500 free – 4:59.82

200 free – 1:51.69

100 free – 52.41

200 IM – 2:07.84

Powell’s times would have ranked 3rd in the 200 fly, 5th in the 200 free, 5th in the 500 free, and 7th in the 100 fly on Navy’s roster in 2024-25. She will join the Midshipmen in the class of 2029 with Addison Herl, Blair Wehman, Caitlin Silver, Cameron House, Chloe Shaw, Corinne Warriner, Kaitlyn Landers, Lena Syers, Marley Barnard, and Sidney Brann.

