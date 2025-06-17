Florida 3A State Champion Jack Mainville Commits to Virginia Tech for 2025-26

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is

St. Augustine, Florida’s Jack Mainville has committed to the Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University’s class of 2029.

“I am honored to announce my verbal commitment to pursue my academic and athletic endeavors at Virginia Tech! This would not be possible without all of my Coaches, friends, and family who stood by me through the many trials I have faced. I will be forever grateful for all of your support. My special thanks goes out to Coach Sergio and the coaching staff at VT who have given me this opportunity during a very tumultuous time in college swimming. I also could not have made it this far without the help of my mom , who has been my #1 supporter and partner in my swimming career. Finally, I want to dedicate this opportunity to my late father l, Michael Mainville, who is always with me in spirit and is my inspiration. Can’t wait to get started! GO HOKIES!! 🦃 🟧”

A senior at Allen D. Nease High School, Mainville swims for his high school and Planet Swim Aquatics. As a senior at the 2024 FHSAA Class 3A State Swimming and Diving Championships, Mainville won the 50 free (20.89) and placed 4th in the 100 free (45.70). He also swam legs on the 200 medley (24.00, 50 breast) and 200 free (20.46) relays.

A month later, he competed at Winter Juniors East and clocked PBs in the 50 free (20.55) and 100 breast (54.29), placing 18th in the latter.

Mainville clocked lifetime bests in the 50/100/200 free and 50/200 breast at the Florida Swimming Spring Senior Championships in March. He finished 5th in the 50 free, 10th in the 100 free, 6th in the 100 breast, and 7th in the 200 breast.

Mainville kicked off the 2025 long course season with a new PB in the 200 breast (2:34.86). Last summer, he competed at 2024 Speedo Summer Championships. He left Irvine with new times in the 50 free (23.75) and 100 free (52.41), and came within half a second of his best time (1:05.29) in the 100 breast.

Best SCY times:

100 breast – 54.29

200 breast – 2:02.61

50 free – 20.53

100 free – 45.11

200 free – 1:42.10

Mainville will join Connor Johnson, Andrew Roose, Benedek Toth, Clem Camacho, Javier Núñez , Lucas Humling, Matthew Cairns, and Tristan Dorville next fall in Blacksburg.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.