Virginia Tech Picks Up Bolles School’s Tristan Dorville For 2025

Sprinter Tristan Dorville has committed to continuing his studies and swimming career at Virginia Tech, starting in the fall of 2025. Dorville currently attends the Bolles School and trains with the Bolles School Sharks in Florida.

“I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at Virginia Tech. I would like to thank God, my family, friends, and mentors for shaping me into the person that i am today. Special thanks to Coach Albert and Sergio for this amazing opportunity. The journey is only just beginning, and I am proud to be blessed with continued fortune. See you in 2025. Go HOKIES!🦃”

Dorville recently earned his best time in the 100 fly, with a 50.09 at the FL FAST High School Open Weekend #2 (SCY), placing 2nd overall and qualifying for the Futures Championship in Ocala.

This month, Dorville was also a finalist at the 2024 FHSAA Class 1A State Championship (SCY), where he placed 3rd in both the 50 free (20.46) and the 100 free (45.25). His 50 free time is his lifetime best. At the 2023 FHSAA Class 1A State Championship, Dorville secured 4th place as a junior in the 100 free with his fastest time of 45.20. Class 1A has Florida’s smallest high schools, many of which are private, though it includes some of the fastest schools, like Bolles.

He got his best time in the 200 free of 1:41.53 at the 2024 Florida Spring Senior Championships (SCY) earlier in the year in May.

Top SCY Times

50 Free – 20.46

100 Free – 45.20

200 Free – 1:41.53

100 Fly – 50.09

Virginia Tech placed 3rd overall at the ACC Championships last season for the men, after ranking 2nd the year before. Fifth year Youssef Ramadan held the top times in the 50 free (18.74), 100 free (41.16), and 100 fly (43.95) last season.

Another top sprinter, senior Luis Dominguez, will also be graduating this year. Dominguez posted times of 42.31 in the 100 free and 1:32.25 in the 200 free. With his times continuing to improve and a couple of top sprinters graduating, Dorville has the potential to strengthen Virginia Tech’s sprinting squad upon his arrival.

Dorville will join Javier Nunez, Benedek Toth, Lucas Humling, Connor Johnson, and Andy Roose in arriving at Virginia Tech in the fall of 2025. Nunez’s SCM times, converted to SCY, are 20.62 in the 50 free, 45.48 in the 100 free, and 1:37.92 in the 200 free. Roose has strong times in the 50 free (20.70) and 200 free (1:40.34). Toth has a converted SCM time of 1:39.01 in the 200 free.

Head coach Sergio Lopez Miro was formerly the head coach at Bolles during its peak, and the men’s roster currently includes two Bolles alumni: freshman Hayden Sunman and junior Ethan Maloney, who were once teammates of Dorville.

