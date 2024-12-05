McKeon, Larkin Among Eight Swimmers Elected To Swimming Australia Athletes’ Commission

Courtesy: Swimming Australia

Swimming Australia is pleased to announce a rejuvenated athletes’ voice with eight past and present Dolphins – including the recently retired Mitch Larkin and Emma McKeon – elected to the Athletes’ Commission.

The Commission, which is part of Swimming Australia’s revised governance structure, will serve as a direct link between the athletes and the Swimming Australia Board. Its mission is to represent swimmers and support them so they can succeed in their sporting and non-sporting careers.

Elected to the new committee are: Larkin, McKeon, dual Paralympian Ashleigh McConnell, President of the Australian Swimmers’ Association and Olympic gold medallist Mack Horton, dual Olympian Jenna Strauch, Tokyo Olympian Jess Hansen and former Dolphin Bowen Gough. They join incumbent Athlete Director Matt Abood who was elected Chair and remains the representative on the Swimming Australia Board.

“The Athletes’ Commission plays an important role within Swimming Australia’s governance structure to keep the organization in touch with the opinions, values and needs of our athletes. Our mission is to put athletes at the heart of High Performance and the Olympic Movement,” Abood said.

“It’s crucial that our athlete voices are heard and the Athletes’ Commission establishes a direct connection that enables this with the Board and Executive. It’s a connection that works both ways and I am fortunate enough to have the opportunity to lead that.

“We have a great mix of individuals representing our athletes. They span decades of experience both in and out of the water and their quality of care and dedication to the sport is undeniable. For instance, Mack as ASA president and Bowen in his new role at Swimming Victoria enables us to speak on state grounds as well as across the wider swimming community.

“The great opportunity we all have here is to strengthen athlete representation and engagement at all levels, which in turn, supports the athlete’s life cycle from aspiring Dolphins, to current, to legends that give back to their sport.”

Interim Chair Hayden Collins added: “The establishment of the Athletes’ Commission ensures that the athlete voices are enshrined in Swimming Australia’s decision-making process.”