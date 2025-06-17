2026 “Best of the Rest” Sprinter Isabel Wolk Verbally Commits to Cal

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is

Isabel Wolk from Chapel Hill, North Carolina, has verbally committed to swim and study at the University of California, Berkeley, beginning in the 2026-27 school year.

“l am grateful and excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of California, Berkeley. Thank you to my family, coaches, and teammates for your continuous support. I would also like to thank the coaches at Cal for giving me this amazing opportunity. Go Bears!! 🐻💙💛”

Wolk is a rising senior at East Chapel Hill High School. She swims year-round with North Carolina Aquatic Club and specializes in sprint free and IM. We named her one of the “Best of the Rest” in the cohort on our Way Too Early list of top swimming recruits from the high school class of 2026.

In each of her three years of high school swimming, Wolk has swum the 100 free and 200 free at the NCHSAA 4A State Championships. This past season, she was runner-up in the 200 (1:47.89) and placed 4th in the 100 free (50.76). The previous year she was 2nd in the 200 (1:47.49) and 3rd in the 100 (50.47).

In club swimming, Wolk swam SCY lifetime bests in the 200 free, 200 back, and 200/400 IM at the North Carolina Spring Tar Heel States. She won the 50 free, 200 free, 200 back, 100 breast, 200 IM, and 400 IM. Her best 100 free time dates from 2024 Winter Juniors East, when she came in 19th in finals with 50.17. She also competed in the 200 free (11th place) and 200 IM (19th place).

She concluded her 2024 long course season at the NCSA Summer Championships, finaling in the 50 free (18th), 100 free (8th), 200 free (11th), 100 breast (11th), 200 breast (11th), 200 IM (12th), and 400 IM (33rd). She left the meet with new PBs in the 50 free (26.97), 100 free (57.08), 200 free (2:03.55), 100 breast (1:12.79), and 200 breast (2:39.28).

Wolk will join the Golden Bears’ class of 2030 with Ava DeAnda, Kelsey Zhang, Madeline Kohel, and Halle West. Her versatility will allow her to develop in any number of directions and her sprint times will be helpful to Cal’s relays. The Golden Bears placed 4th behind UVA, Stanford, and Louisville at their first ACC Championships last season.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 23.60

100 free – 50.17

200 free – 1:47.41

200 IM – 2:00.24

400 IM – 4:17.80

200 back – 1:59.68

200 breast – 2:15.94

