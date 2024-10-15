Kelsey Zhang, #5 in 2026, Hands Verbal Commitment to Cal Bears

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Kelsey Zhang from Saratoga, California, has announced her intention to make 60-miles move up I-880 to the University of California, Berkeley, to swim and study in the Golden Bears’ class of 2030.

“I am so thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to pursue my academic and athletic career at the University of California, Berkeley! I want to thank my friends and family for their endless support throughout this journey, and my coaches at @paloaltostanfordaquatics for helping me get to where I am today. I also want to give a special thank you to Coach Dave for making this a dream come true. I am so honored to be able to start this new chapter of my life with such an amazing team; GO BEARS!! 💛🐻💙”

Zhang is a junior at Saratoga High School. She swims year-round with Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics and is a member of the U.S. National Junior Team for 2024-25. We ranked her #5 on our Way Too Early list of top recruits from the high school class of 2026.

In high school swimming, Zhang made a splash from day 1. As a freshman, she won the 200 IM (1:59.03, a PB) and 100 fly (52.62) at the 2023 CIF Central Coast Championships before going on to the California State Meet, where she won the 100 fly (52.94) and placed 3rd in the 200 IM (1:59.56). In 2024, she won the 100 fly (52.14) and was DQd in the final of the 200 IM, for which she had qualified 1st by 2.75 seconds with a prelims swim of 1:59.05.

Zhang is the top 200 butterflyer in the cohort – by a long shot. She came in 3rd in both the 100/200 fly at Winter Juniors West last December, leaving the meet with new PBs in the 50 back (25.01), 100 back (54.10), and 100 fly (52.18). She lowered her best time in the 100 fly to 52.08 in February at the President’s Day Senior Classic Meet in San Diego. There, she won the 50 free (23.11), 1000 free (9:48.63), 100 breast (1:01.85), 100 fly, and 200 fly (1:55.82), clocking PBs in all but the 200 fly. That PB (1:53.51) came in April at Far Westerns, where she also lowered her 200 IM time to 1:57.26.

In long course season, she swam both the 100 fly and 200 fly at U.S. Olympic Team Trials, and while she didn’t final, she did earn a new lifetime best in the latter (2:11.95). Zhang represented Team USA at the 2024 Junior Pan Pacific Championships, a month after running the table at Sacramento Futures. At that meet, she won the 100 fly (1:00.53), 200 fly (2:11.06, new PB), 200 IM (2:16.83), and 400 IM (4:48.82, a PB).

Best SCY times:

200 fly – 1:53.51 (best in class)

100 fly – 52.08

200 IM – 1:57.26

200 free – 1:48.38

100 back – 54.10

100 breast – 1:01.85

500 free – 4:48.16

100 free – 50.46

50 free – 23.11

Zhang will have an immediate impact on the Golden Bears’ roster. Her 200 fly time would already score at NCAAs and her 200 IM and 100 fly time are just shy of the 2024 invite cutoff. She is also a 1:01 100 breaststroker and her freestyle times could land her spots on several relays. She will join “Best of the Rest” recruit Isabel Wolk at Cal in the fall of 2026.

Zhang has apparently been considering Cal for quite some time, as she posted the following photo on her Instagram announcement post with Cal great Kathleen Baker:

