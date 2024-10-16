Texas A&M Gets Verbal from In-state Breaststroker Ella McWhorter (2026)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ella McWhorter from Keller, Texas, has given new head coach Blaire Anderson her first high-level verbal commitment to the Texas A&M University class of 2030:

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Texas A&M University! I want to thank my family, friends, and coaches for all their support. I would also like to thank Coach Blaire for this amazing opportunity! GIG’EM👍!”

McWhorter is a breaststroke/IM specialist from Keller High School and Lakeside Aquatic Club whom we named to the “Best of the Rest” section of our Way Too Early list of top recruits from the high school class of 2026.

At the 2024 Texas UIL 6A State Championships, McWhorter earned a pair of PBs with her 4th-place finish in the 100 breast (1:01.88) and her 6th-place finish in the 200 IM (2:03.55). A month later, she took another three-tenths off her 100 breast time at Lewisville Sectionals, where she won the event in 1:01.56. She also went PBs in the 200 breast (2:13.26), 200 fly (2:05.56), and 100 free (52.80).

This summer, she improved in all her events, hitting U.S. Open standards in the 100 breast (1:11.24) and 200 breast (2:34.86) and Futures standards in the 100 fly (1:04.59) and 400 IM (5:01.43).

The Aggies will be in need of breaststroke talent next season, as last year’s two sub-minute 100 breaststrokers will have used up their eligibility by then: both Bobbi Kennett (59.13) and Charlotte Longbottom (59.91) are graduate students this year. McWhorter will overlap with current junior Giulia Goerigk, sophomore Gracie Walker, and freshmen Abby Hood, Simone Kabbara, Ella McQuinn, and Ella Smoker.

Best SCY times:

100 breast – 1:01.56

200 breast – 2:13.26

200 IM – 2:03.55

