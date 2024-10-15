A3 Performance Signs Rising Star AJ Pouch

A3 Performance has been a SwimSwam partner since 2012.

A3 Performance, a leader in swimwear, gear and athlete performance solutions, is thrilled to announce the signing of AJ Pouch, an elite swimmer from Virginia Tech and a member of the US National Team. With an impressive track record and a passion for the sport, AJ embodies the spirit of unstoppable that A3 Performance represents.

AJ has been a three-time member of the US National Junior Team and now proudly represents the United States on the senior international stage. He recently showcased his talent at the Olympic Trials, finishing 3rd in the 200-meter breaststroke and 9th in the 100-meter breaststroke. Currently ranked 5th in the nation and 15th in the world for the 200-meter breaststroke, AJ is a proven competitor with an eye on future championships.

As a three-time medalist at the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Championships and a four-time NCAA qualifier and finalist, AJ’s accomplishments highlight his dedication and skill in the pool. He will be making his senior international debut at the upcoming 2024 World Short Course Swimming Championships for Team USA, where he will compete alongside a team of 32 elite swimmers.

“I am incredibly excited to join the A3 Performance family,” said AJ Pouch. “Their commitment to innovation and athlete development aligns perfectly with my goals. I am looking forward to representing A3 as I compete on the international stage and strive for personal bests in my swimming career.”

Dan Meinholz, Founder of A3 Performance, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: “We are proud to welcome AJ to the A3 Performance team. His dedication, talent, and competitive spirit are inspiring. We believe that with the right support, he will continue to unleash his unstoppable and achieve remarkable things in his swimming career. We are excited to be a part of his journey as he prepares for the 2024 World Short Course Championships and beyond.”

AJ will represent A3 Performance as he trains and competes in the lead-up to the 2024 World Short Course Swimming Championships, scheduled for December 10-15, 2024.

