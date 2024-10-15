International Swimming Hall of Fame Set To Break Ground On $218 Million Development Project

The International Swimming Hall of Fame (ISHOF) will break ground on its revitalization project Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale.

After securing a $54.4 million construction loan, the development will move forward with plans to build two buildings on either side of the aquatic center and dive tower, which were recently renovated.

The ISHOF says Wednesday’s groundbreaking will be “the dawn of a world-class facility that will redefine aquatic sports and tourism globally,” with a Hall of Fame museum and an aquarium among the headlining features of the redevelopment and expansion.

The new east building will feature a welcome center, the ISHOF museum, a café, a surf simulator machine, a roof deck and approximately 27,000 square feet of office space. The west building will include the museum gift shop, a teaching pool, parking garage, another café, exhibit spaces, VIP suites, a grandstand to watch diving, an event center and a rooftop restaurant.

Each building will rise five stories, with new space totaling nearly 331,000 square feet.

The expansion was designed by Miami-based architect Arquitectonica.

“Thanks to the inspirational leadership of the City of Fort Lauderdale, our one-of-a-kind International Swimming Hall of Fame is being reborn,” said Dr. Bill Kent, Chair of the ISHOF Board. “The new facilities, including the aquarium, will be a new jewel in the crown of tourist destinations for all of Broward County,”

The $54.4 million construction loan was secured by the ISHOF from Washington, D.C.-based MACQ – Florida II LLC, covering the project with a maturity date of June 15, 2026. The loan came after the Fort Lauderdale City Commission approved the development project in September 2023.

During construction, the Hall of Fame will be relocated to a temporary facility.

“The reconstruction of the International Swimming Hall of Fame reaffirms Fort Lauderdale’s position as a global leader in aquatic sports and tourism,” said Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis. “We are excited to see the transformation of this iconic location and what it will offer residents and visitors for generations to come.”

The groundbreaking ceremony will be held on Wednesday, October 16, at 11:00 am at 1 Hall of Fame Drive in Fort Lauderdale.