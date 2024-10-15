Brazilian National Teamer Bella Scopel Tramontana Verbally Commits To ASU For Fall 2025

Bella Scopel Tramontana from the Sandpipers of Nevada has announced her verbal commitment to Arizona State University. Tramontana will join the Sun Devils in the fall of 2025 as part of the class of 2029.

I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Arizona State University. I’d like to thank my friends, teammates, and family for the endless support they’ve given me throughout this journey. A special thanks to Coach Michael and Coach Ron for always believing in me. I also want to thank Coach Logan, Coach Herbie, and all the staff at ASU for this amazing opportunity. Can’t wait to be a Sun Devil!! FORKS UP 🔱❤️

Tramontana is on the Brazilian national team and has competed for them at multiple World Junior Open Water Championships, including at the most recent edition in Italy in September 2024. Unsurprisingly given her open-water prowess, Tramontana specializes in distance events in the pool.

Best Times (Yards):

500 freestyle: 4:57.18

1000 freestyle: 10:12.40 (split)

1650 freestyle: 16:51.16

All three of these lifetime bests come from the CA/NV Speedo Sectional Championship in December 2023. Since then, Tramontana had a strong 2024 in the 50-meter pool, swimming lifetime bests of 4:24.71 in the 400-meter freestyle and 17:09.85 in the 1500-meter freestyle at April’s Fran Crippen SMOC.

Those were big swims for Tramontana, representing a 3.56-second drop in the 400-meter free and 8.84 seconds in the 1500. Later in the summer, she continued to improve by swimming a new lifetime best in the 800-meter free, breaking nine minutes for the first time (8:58.37) to go three-for-three in LCM distance event personal bests for 2024.

The Sun Devil women are a team in transition. This is their first season under new head coach Herbie Behm (though of course Behm is not new to the program). They graduated their big NCAA points scorer Lindsay Looney after five seasons and have added some key pieces this season to mitigate that loss and continue trying to move up the NCAA standings. And finally, this is their first season in the Big-12 conference after moving from the Pac-12.

By the time Tramontana arrives on campus, the team will have had a year of experience in all these respects and she’ll join a distance crew headed by Deniz Ertan and Alexa Reyna. She joins a solid recruiting class for the Sun Devils that specializes in a range of disciplines. Alexia Sotomayor, Marley Lovick, Eleaunuh Phillips, and Cali Watts have also verbally committed to the Sun Devils’ class of 2029.