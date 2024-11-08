Auburn and Texas Snag #1 Ranked Divers: October Diving Recruit Roundup

The recruiting season for the high school class of 2026 swimmers and divers is now in full force. Having released the first-ever edition of diving recruiting rankings, swim fans now have a sense of how impactful commitments from certain top divers are. Here is a look at where some of our ranking honorees have pledged their commitments so far.

Auburn with a Huge Get With Boys #1 Ivor Brown

The Auburn Tigers received verbal commitment from top-ranked Ivor Brown from Chantilly, Virginia. Brown is an excellent springboard diver, training out of Dominion Dive Club. As is, he would already be set to make an immediate impact to the team on the conference level. Auburn’s diving program, currently in their second season under coach John Fox, is one to watch in the future.

Girls #1 Isabel Baley Chooses Texas

Another springboard diver, Isabel Baley topped our list of the girls’ class of 2026 divers. She has since chosen to stay in her home state of Texas after committing to the Longhorns last month. Baley has been near the top of the junior diving rankings in the US for years now. Baley’s experience on the junior international and senior national levels is sure to help her in the NCAA.

Indiana Diving Staying Strong

Every NCAA swim fan knows that Indiana diving is, and has always been a force. That is looking like it’s not changing anytime soon. Drew Johansen, head IU diving coach, has received commitments from boys’ #2 Mason Mankey and girls’ #3 Lilly Rogers. Strong diving schools such as Indiana and Purdue seem to benefit from the strong club diving presence in their state, as both Mankey and Rogers are from Indiana.

Other Girls Commitments

All of the top six girls and eight of the top ten in the class of 2026 have already committed to a school. #2 Madeline Kohel chose the quickly rising Cal women’s program. She will compete alongside some big-name swimmers and her commitment is a huge get for Cal, as they look to challenge for an NCAA team title in the future.

The quartet of #4 Gianna Kenrick (Kentucky), #8 Quintilia Fidanza (Florida), #10, Hayden Ferenc (Auburn), and honorable mention Alexa Venglar (LSU) all decided to pledge to Southeastern Conference schools. These four in this class, along with Isabel Baley (Texas) are sure to make SEC events really competitive in the years to come.

The other two commitments on the girls’ side to report on include #5 Juliet Radich, who will be taking her talents to UNC in the fall of 2026. So far, Victoria Wang (#6) is the only recruit from the list who has committed to a non-power 4 team. She plans to attend Harvard University, a good pick-up for the Crimson.

Other Boys Commitments

The high school class of 2026 boys look to be off to a much slower start, recruiting-wise, than the girls. Besides the aforementioned top two divers, Brown and Mankey, only two others from the top ten have publicly announced their plans. Our #5e pick, Noah Stasik, is planning on taking his platform abilities to the University of Louisville. Meanwhile, #6 Mason Lawson is planning on taking his springboard talents to the University of Tennessee.