Canadian Junior National Teamer Halle West to Join Sister Mia at Cal in 2026

Halle West from Winnipeg, Manitoba, has announced her verbal commitment to the University of California, Berkeley, for the 2026-27 school year and beyond.

“After very careful consideration I am absolutely thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of California, Berkeley! I want to thank my family, friends, teammates, teachers, coach Szilvie, and previous coaches for their endless help and support. I also want to give a special thank you to the coaches at Cal for their guidance and giving me this incredible opportunity. I can’t wait to be a part of such an amazing team and to see what the future has in store… GO BEARS!!!! 💛🐻💙”

West will join her older sister, Mia West, currently a freshman on the Golden Bears’ roster, in the fall of 2026. Their parents were both four-time All-Americans at Arizona State in the late ‘90s and early ‘00s. Their mother, Riley (Mants) West, swam for Canada at the 1996 Olympic Games – competing in the 200 breast – and their father, Bo West, was a member of the Danish National Team.

Halle West trains with the Manta Swim Club and represents Canada internationally. She competed at the 2024 Junior Pan Pacific Championships in the 200 free, 100 breast, and 200 IM, placing 7th in the breast and 11th in the IM and earning PBs in both events (1:09.88/2:15.99). Earlier in the summer, she was runner-up in the 100 breast (1:11.05) and came in 8th in the 100 free (57.03) at Canadian Nationals. At the Canadian Open in April, she clocked in at 2:02.21 for a PB in the 200 free (12th place), was runner-up in the 50 breast (31.74) and 6th in both the 100 breast (1:10.37) and 200 breast (2:36.71).

In September 2023, West swam for Team Canada at World Junior Championships. She finished 9th in the semifinals of the 50 breast and 20th in the 100 breast.

In January 2023, she swam 1:08.09 to win the SCM 100 breast at the 2023 New Year’s Invitational, breaking a 35-year-old Canadian National Age Group Record by .79.

Best LCM times (converted):

50 breast – 31.38 (27.36)

100 breast – 1:09.88 (1:01.15)

200 breast – 2:33.41 (2:14.60)

200 IM – 2:15.99 (1:59.63)

200 free – 2:02.21 (1:47.21)

100 free – 56.32 (49.29)

50 free – 26.58 (23.22)

Also committed to the Cal class of 2030 are #4 Ava DeAnda, #5 Kelsey Zhang, and “Best of the Rest” sprinter Isabel Wolk.

