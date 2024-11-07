Griffin Oehler Climbs National Age Group Rankings in 100/200 Back at NTG Showdown

2024 PV RMSC NTG Showdown

October 4-6, 2024

Rockville, MD

25 yards (SCY)

“2024 NTG Showdown” on Meet Mobile

Rockville Montgomery Swim Club’s Griffin Oehler turned in a pair of tremendous performances at the 2024 PV RMSC NTG Showdown last month.

Oehler, who was 15 years old at the time of the meet, swept the backstroke events, winning the 100 back in a time of 48.85 and the 200 back in a time of 1:47.83. He sped into the wall well ahead of the rest of the field in both races and climbed the national age group rankings.

The 200 back saw Oehler post a season-best time, hitting the Winter Juniors qualifying time and winning by nearly seven seconds. Just over a second off of his personal best (1:46.63), Oehler’s time ranks him 4th in the 15-16 age group so far this season.

Oehler’s performance in the 100 back tied his personal best time of 48.85 that he set back in February. Winning the race by almost four seconds, he slid under the qualifying time for the 2024 Winter US Open and landed himself at 4th on the ranking of top times in his age group this season.

Oehler has since improved his time in the 100 back, posting a time of 48.74 at the VA NOVA Senior Classic at the start of November. Now 16, he still ranks 4th among his age group.

Aside from the backstroke events, Oehler also won all three of his remaining races. He claimed the 100 breast in a personal best time of 56.86, the 200 breast in a time of 2:05.44 and the 200 IM in a time of 1:51.27.

Oehler’s performances in the 100 and 200 breast landed him at 22nd and 27th, respectively, on the age group event rankings so far this season, while he now sits at 9th in the 200 IM with an improved time of 1:50.63.

Other Notable Results