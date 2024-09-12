Hungarian Butterflyer Benedek Toth Commits To Virginia Tech For Fall 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Hungary’s Benedek Toth has announced his intention to join Virginia Tech men’s roster in fall 2025. Toth races for the Kobanya Sport Club, based out of Budapest.

I’m extremely happy and proud to announce my verbal commitment to Virginia Tech! I think this is the best place to become the best version of myself. I also want to grab the moment to thank to my coaches, my family and friends. Without you this all wouldn’t be possible. And a big thank you @subicule for helping and leading me through this process, and I also want to thank to @sergiolopezmiro for giving me this opportunity and turning my dreams into reality. Can’t wait to be there! GO HOKIES

#gohokies #thisishome #hokienation

A butterfly specialist, Toth most recently competed at the XCVI Orszagos Ifjusagi Bajnoksag—the National Youth Championships—in August 2024, where he swam lifetime bests in the 100 and 200 butterfly. In the 100 fly, Toth dropped .21 seconds, going 54.20. In April, he broke 55 seconds for the first time, popping his previous best time of 54.41 after swimming a 55.08 PB in prelims.

He made an even bigger improvement in the 200 fly, swimming a 2:01.93 to cut 2.66 seconds from his best, which he’d also swam in April.

Toth’s LCM Personal Bests:

100 butterfly — 54.20 (47.73 converted)

200 butterfly — 2:01.93 (1:47.29 converted)

200 freestyle — 1:54.37 (1:39.58 converted)

1500 freestyle — 16:00.31 (15:37.43 converted)

Virginia Tech has built up a core of international swimmers on its men’s and women’s roster over the past few seasons and continues to bring in international recruits like Toth. He will overlap in Blacksburg with fellow Hungarians Fanni Gyurinovics and Levente Balogh, also from Budapest.

The Virginia Tech men placed 3rd at the 2024 ACC Championships with 960.5 points, though of course the conference will look different when Toth arrives on campus with Cal and Stanford entering the ACC this season. At 2024 NCAAs, the Hokies, led by Youssef Ramadan and Carles Coll Marti (who will both graduate before Toth joins the team) finished 9th with 172 points.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

