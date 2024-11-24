‘Best Of The Rest’ Connor Johnson Commits to Virginia Tech For 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Connor Johnson from Parsippany, New Jersey has announced his commitment to continue his academic and athletic careers at Virginia Tech beginning in the 2025-2026 school year.

“I’m extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at Virginia Tech. I want to thank my family, friends, teammates, and coaches for supporting and pushing me every step of the way. I also want to thank Coach Sergio and Coach Subi for this incredible opportunity to be part of such an amazing program.”

Johnson swims for Lakeland Hills YMCA out of Mountain Lakes, New Jersey. He finished his long course season at Y-Nationals, earning numerous ‘A’ final appearances. His biggest swim came in the 200 IM where he captured the national title, swimming a 2:05.29. He also won the national title in the 50 back, swimming a 25.89.

He was a runner-up in two events as well, swimming to a 56.25 in the 100 back and a 2:02.77 in the 200 back. Both of those swims were personal best times.

Last spring, Johnson also has success at SCY Y-Nationals, swimming to numerous best times. He finished 3rd in both backstroke events, swimming a 47.64 in the 100 and a 1:45.01 in the 200.

Johnson’s best SCY times are:

100 back: 47.64

200 back: 1:45.01

200 IM: 1:50.37

100 breast: 56.43

The Virginia Tech men finished 3rd at the 2024 ACC Championships. The team was led by Carles Coll Marti who scored a total of 88 individual points.

Based on his best times, Johnson is within ACC scoring range as it took a 47.19 in the 100 back and a 1:44.64 in the 200 back to earn a 2nd swim. It is important to note that schools such as Stanford, Cal, and SMU have joined the ACC which may make it more difficult to final. Virginia Tech only had 2 swimmers in each of the ACC backstroke finals this past season.

Johnson will arrive next fall as a member of the class of 2029 along with Javier Nunez, Tristan Dorville, Benedek Toth, Lucas Humling, and Andy Roose.

