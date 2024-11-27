Winter Juniors Finalist Andrew Roose Commits to Virginia Tech for Class of 2025

Virginia native and Winter Junior Nationals finalist Andrew (Andy) Roose commits to stay in state for Virginia Tech in the fall of 2025.

“I am excited and honored to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at Virginia Tech!! I thank my family, my friends and my coaches for supporting me throughout my athletic career and recruiting process. I am blessed to have an opportunity to swim alongside such amazing coaches and teammates. Go Hokies!!🦃🧡”

Andy Roose competes for the Williamsburg Aquatics Club in Williamsburg, Virginia where he primarily swims the backstroke and IM events, and holds more than 20 team records.

At the Speedo Winter Junior Nationals East last year, Roose finaled in both backstroke events. He swam the ‘C’ final of the 100 back where he placed 20th in a new best of 48.80. He ‘B’ finaled in the 200 backstroke, placing 16th in 1:45.55.

In March, Roose swam at the VSI SC senior champs and went a new best time in his 200 backstroke of 1:44.25

Best SCY Times:

100 back- 48.80

200 back- 1:44.25

200 IM- 1:49.04

400 IM- 3:55.54

Virginia Tech competes in the ACC, and they placed 3rd at last year’s conference championships. The Hokies only had one scoring finalist in the 200 IM, 100 back, and 200 back at last year’s conference meet, and all 3 will be gone when Roose gets there in the fall.

Roose would have qualified for the non-scoring final in the 200 backstroke at 1:44.25 at 23rd, but he was just off finals in most of his events at ACCs. He has another year and a half to get faster though before his first ACCs in 2026. His 200 IM would have been 39th, his 100 back would have been 36th, and his 400 IM comes in at 29th. It will also affect Roose’s finals chances that Cal, Stanford, and SMU joined the ACC this season, which will likely make the meet faster.

On the VT team, Roose ranks 3rd in the 200 IM, 400 IM, and 200 backstroke, and everybody who is currently faster than him will graduate this year. In the 100 back, Roose would be 6th, and all but one will be gone next year, and the other will be a senior. Virginia Tech did recruit another backstroker in Connor Johnson who is 47.64 in the 100.

Roose will be joined by Javier Nunez, Tristan Dorville, Benedek Toth, Lucas Humling, and Connor Johnson in the fall.