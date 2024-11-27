Minnetonka High School Wins Minnesota AA State Championship

Minnesota AA State Championships

November 15-16

University of Minnesota Aquatics Center

SCY (25 yards)

Meet Results

The Minnesota AA state championship swam earlier this month and Minnetonka High School defeated two-time champions Enid in their pursuit of the title.

Team Scores:

Minnetonka- 325 Edina- 300 Shakopee- 193 Stillwater- 157 East Ridge- 143

The girl’s 200 medley relay ended in a tie for 1st between Edina and Minnetonka. Edina’s team of Bobbi Simmons (25.46), Sophie Katz (30.10), Siggy Nymo (23.98), Libbi McCarthy (22.24) and Minnetonka’s team of Henley Hatzung (25.80), Kendall Schindler (29.26), Annabelle Wentzel (24.42), and Claire Wiley (22.30) tied at 1:41.78 for the gold.

Junior Lydia Cameron won Minnetonka’s only individual title in the 200 freestyle. Her final time of 1:48.83 was a second faster than the 1:49.87 she went at her regional meet a week prior. She improved her placement from 5th last year.

East Ridge sophomore Logan Havermann was the only dual event winner of the meet, taking the title in the 200 IM and 100 breast. Her 200 IM was a new Class AA record time and best time of 2:00.06 breaking Isabelle Stadden’s 2:00.49 from 2017. She was 10th in the event last year.

She also won the 100 breast in 1:02.47 beating her best time of 1:03.34. She was 9th in the 100 breast last year as a freshman.

The 50 free went to Brainerd High School senior Mya Tautges in 22.79 beating her previous best of 23.28 from her high school regional meet

Defending state champion and Minneapolis High School junior Madeline Kohel won the 1-meter diving event with a final score of 479.05.

Edina High School freshman Siggy Nymo won the 100 fly in 53.66. She went 53.86 at the high school regional meet a week before.

The 100 free and 500 free both went to defending state champions. Shakopee senior Arianna Zelen won the 100 free in 50.07, just off her best of 49.86 at this meet last year. The 500 free went to Prior Lake senior Ivy Solt in 4:56.63, quite a bit off her best of 4:51.09 from last year. Zelen is committed to the University of Wisconsin and Stolt is committed to the University of Kansas for next fall.

Minnetonka’s 200 free relay took home the gold. The team of Kendall Schindler (23.87), Claire Wilkey (22.84), Anabelle Wentzel (23.31), and Annika Graham (23.66) had a final time of 1:33.68 to beat Brainerd.

Senior Lily Van Heel from St. Michael-Albertville successfully earned her third 100 back title, going 53.99. Van Heel is also committed to swim at the University of Wisconsin in the fall.

The final event of the meet, the 400 free relay, went to Edina. Their team of Maci Malinski (51.48), Audrey Peterson (52.19), Libbi McCarthy (50.18), and Bobbi Simmons (49.94) took home the gold in 3:23.79, beating the second place Shakopee relay’s 3:27.13 by 3 and half seconds.