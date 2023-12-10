Winter Juniors Qualifier Sidney Brann Sends Verbal To Navy (2025)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sidney Brann of Sarasota, Florida, has announced her verbal commitment to continue her education and swimming career at the United States Naval Academy. Brann, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, is a junior at Sarasota High School and will arrive in Annapolis for the 2025-2026 season.

Brann trains and competes year-round with the Sarasota Sharks under coach Brent Arckey. Brann is a distance freestyle specialist, and currently holds 2023 Winter Juniors cuts in the 800-meter and 1000-yard freestyle.

This summer she competed at the Ocala Futures Championships, where she recorded her highest finish at 10th in the 800m free (9:01.05). She also cracked the top-16 in the 200m backstroke with a 2:20.70 in prelims to advance to the B-final. Both swims marked new personal best times by over three seconds.

Highlighting Brann’s short course season this past spring was the Florida Senior Championships. She took four seconds off her best time in the 1650 (17:04.80) and 11 seconds off in the 1000 (10:06.76) to finish 4th in both. In the 500, she dropped almost three seconds to hit a 4:53.84 for 2nd, while in the 200 back she finished 3rd at 2:03.73 to notch another personal best.

Top SCY Times:

200 free – 1:53.93

500 free – 4:53.84

1000 free – 10:06.76

1650 free – 17:04.80

200 back – 2:03.55

Led by long-time head coach John Morrison, the Navy women won their 12th-straight Patriot League Championship title this spring. Brann still has just under two years to go before competing for Navy, but her best time in the 1650 would have earned 6th at this year’s meet, while her 500 would have placed 4th.

Leading the distance group last season was Cameron Horner and Sarah Eldridge. Horner was 3rd in the 500 (4:50.50) and 2nd in the 1650 (16:53.45), while Eldridge took 4th in both (4:54.08/17:00.76). So far this season, Rachel Schlemmer has posted the top time in the 1650 at 17:13.97. Of this group, only Eldridge will still be on campus when Brann arrives.

Brann is joined by Colorado native and backstroker Addison Herl in Navy’s class of 2029.

