2023 European Short Course Championships: Day 6 Finals Live Recap

2023 EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The final session of the 2023 European Short Course Championships has arrived, and it features 11 finals. Here’s the order events for tonight:

Day 6 Event Schedule:

Men’s 100 IM Final

Men’s 50 Breaststroke Final

Women’s 200 Freestyle Final

Men’s 200 Backstroke Final

Women’s 400 Freestyle Final

Men’s 400 IM Final

Women’s 50 Breaststroke Final

Men’s 100 Freestyle Final

Women’s 50 Butterfly Final

Men’s 800 Freestyle Final

Mixed 4×50 Medley Relay Final

The men’s 100 IM to open the night will be an exciting one, as 8th seeded entrant Noe Ponti (53.31) actually posted the fastest time of the day yesterday (51.57) en route to winning a swim-off. Despite swimming the fastest time, he’ll swim in lane 8 tonight because of his original qualification status.

The women’s 200 free final is one with some storylines, as top seed Freya Anderson has the chance to repeat her performance of 2019 and claim gold. Nikolett Padar, who broke the European Junior record in the semifinals a day ago, is in medal territory with her 1:53.51 semifinal time.

The men’s 400 IM final will see Duncan Scott swim in lane 5, as he swam the 2nd fastest time earlier today (4:08.32). Scott swam a massive best time of 1:50.98 to win the 200 IM earlier in the meet. These IM races were his only entries for Otopeni.

MEN’S 100 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS

World Record: Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 49.28 (2020)

European Record: Vlad Morozov (RUS) – 50.26 (2018)

SC Euros Record: Peter Mankoc (SLO) – 50.76 (2009)

Top 8:

Bernhard Reitshammer (AUT) – 51.39 Noe Ponti (SUI) – 51.62 Andreas Vazaios (GRE) – 51.91 Giovanni Izzo (ITA) – 51.99 Joe Litchfield (GBR) – 52.03 Heiko Gigler (AUT) – 52.31 Miroslav Knedla (CZE) – 52.49 Ronny Brannkarr (FIN) – 52.61

Noe Ponti of Switzerland took the early lead from lane 8, hitting the halfway point in 23.06. He fell back a bit on the breaststroke, but ultimately held on to secure a silver medal. Bernard Reitshammer of Austria made his move on the closing 50 the race, hitting the wall in 51.39 to grab the gold medal. The time by Reitshammer renders him a new Austrian record, eclipsing the previous mark of 51.78 from the Melbourne World Championships.

Interestingly, Reitshammer touched in 8th at the halfway mark before posting a massive 14.69 breaststroke leg. His breaststroke leg rocketed him from 8th to 1st, and was a field leading split by nearly a full second.

Ponti touched in 51.62, just missing the 51.57 national record he put on the books last night.

Andreas Vazaios, who holds the European record in the 200 SCM IM, grabbed the bronze tonight in a swift 51.99. He was in contention the whole way, flipping 4th at the 50 before taking over the 3rd place position around the 65m marker. The time by Vazaios was about half a second shy of the 51.47 national record he posted last year, but was still enough to grab bronze over Giovanni Izzo of Italy by 0.08 seconds.

MEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

World Record: Huseyin Sakci (TUR) – 24.95 (2021)

European Record: Huseyin Sakci (TUR) – 24.95 (2021)

SC Euros Record: Ilya Shymanovich (BUL) – 25.25 (2021)

Top 8:

Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA) – 25.66 Simone Cerasuolo (ITA) – 25.83 Emre Sakci (TUR) – 25.90 Koen De Groot (NED) – 26.28 Caspar Corbeau (NED) – 26.41 Nicholas Aleksander Savol Lia (NOR) – 26.42 Archie Goodburn (GBR) – 26.75 Berkay Omer Ogretir (TUR) – 26.80

Nicolo Martinenghi of Italy defended his top seed from the semifinals, getting his hands on the wall in 25.66 to win the gold medal. It was a 1-2 finish for the Italian team, as teammate Simone Cerasuolo hit touchpad in 25.83 for silver. Martinenghi won the bronze in this event at the last edition of these championships, so he adds a gold medal to his 50 breast accomplishments with this swim. He was also the silver medalist in the 100 breast earlier in the week.

The world record holder in the event, Emre Sakci of Turkey, hit the wall about a second shy of his record mark (25.90) to grab 3rd.

A pair of Dutch swimmers, Koen De Groot (26.28) and Caspar Corbeau (26.41), took 4th and 5th place tonight with times similar to what they posted a night ago. Corbeau was the 200 breast champion last night, as he won the event in 2:02.43.

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – FINALS

World Record: Siobhan Haughey (HGK) – 1:50.31 (2021)

European Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 1:50.43 (2017)

SC Euros Record: Federica Pellegrini (ITA) – 1:51.17 (2009)

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

World Record: Mitch Larkin (AUS) – 1:45.63 (2015)

European Record: Arkady Vyatchanin (SRB) – 1:46.11 (2009)

SC Euros Record: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 1:48.02 (2017)

WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – FINALS

World Record: Li Bingjie (China) – 3:51.30 (2022)

European Record: Mireia Belmonte (Spain) – 3:54.52 (2013)

SC Euros Record: Camile Muffat (France) – 3:54.85 (2012)

MEN’S 400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS

World Record: Daiya Seto (Japan) – 3:54.81 (2019)

European Record: Ilya Borodin (Russia) – 3:56.47 (2021)

SC Euros Record: Laszlo Cseh (Hungary) – 3:57.27 (2009)

WOMEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

World Record: Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) – 28.37 (2022)

European Record: Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) – 28.37 (2022)

SC Euros Record: Benedetta Pilato (ITA) – 28.98 (2023)

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINALS

World Record: Kyle Chalmers (AUS) – 44.84 (2021)

European Record: Amaury Leveaux (FRA) – 44.94 (2008)

SC Euros Record: Amaury Leveaux (FRA) – 44.94 (2008)

WOMEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

World Record: Therese Alshammar (SWE) – 24.38 (2009)

European Record: Therese Alshammar (SWE) – 24.38 (2009)

SC Euros Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 24.50 (2021)

MEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – FINALS

World Record: Grant Hackett (AUS) – 7:23.42 (2008)

European Record: Daniel Wiffen (IRL) – 7:25.96 (2022)

SC Euros Record: Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA) – 7:27.94 (2021)

MIXED 4×50 MEDLEY RELAY – FINALS