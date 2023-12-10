2023 European Short Course Championships: Day 6 Finals Live Recap

2023 EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- December 5-10, 2023
- Otopeni Olympic Swimming Complex, Bucharest, Romania
- Short Course Meters (25 meters)
- Prelims 2:30am (ET), Finals 11am (ET)
- Entries Book
- Live Results (Omega)
- Live Results (Microplus Timing)
- Eurovision Sport Livestream
- Day 1 Prelims Recap | Day 1 Finals Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Recap | Day 2 Finals Recap
- Day 3 Prelims Recap | Day 3 Finals Recap
- Day 4 Prelims Recap | Day 4 Finals Recap
The final session of the 2023 European Short Course Championships has arrived, and it features 11 finals. Here’s the order events for tonight:
Day 6 Event Schedule:
- Men’s 100 IM Final
- Men’s 50 Breaststroke Final
- Women’s 200 Freestyle Final
- Men’s 200 Backstroke Final
- Women’s 400 Freestyle Final
- Men’s 400 IM Final
- Women’s 50 Breaststroke Final
- Men’s 100 Freestyle Final
- Women’s 50 Butterfly Final
- Men’s 800 Freestyle Final
- Mixed 4×50 Medley Relay Final
The men’s 100 IM to open the night will be an exciting one, as 8th seeded entrant Noe Ponti (53.31) actually posted the fastest time of the day yesterday (51.57) en route to winning a swim-off. Despite swimming the fastest time, he’ll swim in lane 8 tonight because of his original qualification status.
The women’s 200 free final is one with some storylines, as top seed Freya Anderson has the chance to repeat her performance of 2019 and claim gold. Nikolett Padar, who broke the European Junior record in the semifinals a day ago, is in medal territory with her 1:53.51 semifinal time.
The men’s 400 IM final will see Duncan Scott swim in lane 5, as he swam the 2nd fastest time earlier today (4:08.32). Scott swam a massive best time of 1:50.98 to win the 200 IM earlier in the meet. These IM races were his only entries for Otopeni.
MEN’S 100 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS
- World Record: Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 49.28 (2020)
- European Record: Vlad Morozov (RUS) – 50.26 (2018)
- SC Euros Record: Peter Mankoc (SLO) – 50.76 (2009)
Top 8:
- Bernhard Reitshammer (AUT) – 51.39
- Noe Ponti (SUI) – 51.62
- Andreas Vazaios (GRE) – 51.91
- Giovanni Izzo (ITA) – 51.99
- Joe Litchfield (GBR) – 52.03
- Heiko Gigler (AUT) – 52.31
- Miroslav Knedla (CZE) – 52.49
- Ronny Brannkarr (FIN) – 52.61
Noe Ponti of Switzerland took the early lead from lane 8, hitting the halfway point in 23.06. He fell back a bit on the breaststroke, but ultimately held on to secure a silver medal. Bernard Reitshammer of Austria made his move on the closing 50 the race, hitting the wall in 51.39 to grab the gold medal. The time by Reitshammer renders him a new Austrian record, eclipsing the previous mark of 51.78 from the Melbourne World Championships.
Interestingly, Reitshammer touched in 8th at the halfway mark before posting a massive 14.69 breaststroke leg. His breaststroke leg rocketed him from 8th to 1st, and was a field leading split by nearly a full second.
Ponti touched in 51.62, just missing the 51.57 national record he put on the books last night.
Andreas Vazaios, who holds the European record in the 200 SCM IM, grabbed the bronze tonight in a swift 51.99. He was in contention the whole way, flipping 4th at the 50 before taking over the 3rd place position around the 65m marker. The time by Vazaios was about half a second shy of the 51.47 national record he posted last year, but was still enough to grab bronze over Giovanni Izzo of Italy by 0.08 seconds.
MEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS
- World Record: Huseyin Sakci (TUR) – 24.95 (2021)
- European Record: Huseyin Sakci (TUR) – 24.95 (2021)
- SC Euros Record: Ilya Shymanovich (BUL) – 25.25 (2021)
Top 8:
- Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA) – 25.66
- Simone Cerasuolo (ITA) – 25.83
- Emre Sakci (TUR) – 25.90
- Koen De Groot (NED) – 26.28
- Caspar Corbeau (NED) – 26.41
- Nicholas Aleksander Savol Lia (NOR) – 26.42
- Archie Goodburn (GBR) – 26.75
- Berkay Omer Ogretir (TUR) – 26.80
Nicolo Martinenghi of Italy defended his top seed from the semifinals, getting his hands on the wall in 25.66 to win the gold medal. It was a 1-2 finish for the Italian team, as teammate Simone Cerasuolo hit touchpad in 25.83 for silver. Martinenghi won the bronze in this event at the last edition of these championships, so he adds a gold medal to his 50 breast accomplishments with this swim. He was also the silver medalist in the 100 breast earlier in the week.
The world record holder in the event, Emre Sakci of Turkey, hit the wall about a second shy of his record mark (25.90) to grab 3rd.
A pair of Dutch swimmers, Koen De Groot (26.28) and Caspar Corbeau (26.41), took 4th and 5th place tonight with times similar to what they posted a night ago. Corbeau was the 200 breast champion last night, as he won the event in 2:02.43.
WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – FINALS
- World Record: Siobhan Haughey (HGK) – 1:50.31 (2021)
- European Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 1:50.43 (2017)
- SC Euros Record: Federica Pellegrini (ITA) – 1:51.17 (2009)
MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINALS
- World Record: Mitch Larkin (AUS) – 1:45.63 (2015)
- European Record: Arkady Vyatchanin (SRB) – 1:46.11 (2009)
- SC Euros Record: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 1:48.02 (2017)
WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – FINALS
- World Record: Li Bingjie (China) – 3:51.30 (2022)
- European Record: Mireia Belmonte (Spain) – 3:54.52 (2013)
- SC Euros Record: Camile Muffat (France) – 3:54.85 (2012)
MEN’S 400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS
- World Record: Daiya Seto (Japan) – 3:54.81 (2019)
- European Record: Ilya Borodin (Russia) – 3:56.47 (2021)
- SC Euros Record: Laszlo Cseh (Hungary) – 3:57.27 (2009)
WOMEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS
- World Record: Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) – 28.37 (2022)
- European Record: Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) – 28.37 (2022)
- SC Euros Record: Benedetta Pilato (ITA) – 28.98 (2023)
MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINALS
- World Record: Kyle Chalmers (AUS) – 44.84 (2021)
- European Record: Amaury Leveaux (FRA) – 44.94 (2008)
- SC Euros Record: Amaury Leveaux (FRA) – 44.94 (2008)
WOMEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY – FINALS
- World Record: Therese Alshammar (SWE) – 24.38 (2009)
- European Record: Therese Alshammar (SWE) – 24.38 (2009)
- SC Euros Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 24.50 (2021)
MEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – FINALS
- World Record: Grant Hackett (AUS) – 7:23.42 (2008)
- European Record: Daniel Wiffen (IRL) – 7:25.96 (2022)
- SC Euros Record: Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA) – 7:27.94 (2021)
MIXED 4×50 MEDLEY RELAY – FINALS
- World Record: United States – 1:35.15 (2022)
- European Record: Italy – 1:36.01 (2022)
- SC Euros Record: Netherlands – 1:36.18 (2021)
Two golds already tonight for Italy with Pilato and Miressi to come.
After 5 days Italy had only one gold and 10 silvers.
Greenbank with his first PB since 2021. So many British swimmers back or near their best after a couple of disappointing years – Greenbank, Anderson, Dawson, Scott, Guy.
Amazing mens 200bk: Mora-Greenbank-Tomac all set NRs to go 6-7-8 on the European AT lists! Unsure if Mora will really figure LC, but Greenbank & Tomac look like they could compete for medals next summer – Great progress for the host nation.
I’m sure Mora went over 15m on one of the turns…
I guess not
His turns are incredible, I might have missed something but they looked about as perfect as they could be to me – What turn did you think looked close, just so I can go back?
I think it was either the 100m or 150m turn
Two Freyas on the podium. Love to see it.
Love seeing Freya back to her best, only 0.3 off her PB to win Gold.
Well that’s a shocker for me – Seemanova beat Anderson by over 3s just over a week ago in Rotterdam!
GB going Morgan – Clark – Peters – Hopkin (M-F-M-F) for the mixed medley. No potential sub 20 split for Proud but I think the right decision especially after Hopkin’s 22.9 split yesterday and Clark’s 28.6 earlier this week.