2023 European Short Course Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2023 EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Another jam-packed schedule is on today’s slate at the European Short Course Championships in Otopeni, with medals on the line in seven events to go along with six sets of semi-finals.

DAY 4 FINALS SCHEDULE

Men’s 200 IM Final

Women’s 100 Free Final

Men’s 100 Back Final

Women’s 100 Back Semi-Finals

Men’s 200 Free Semi-Finals

Women’s 100 Fly Semi-Finals

Women’s 200 Breast Final

Men’s 200 Fly Final

Women’s 50 Back Final

Men’s 200 Breast Semi-Finals

Women’s 200 IM Semi-Finals

Men’s 50 Fly Semi-Finals

Women’s 1500 Free Final

The session will kick off with the final of the men’s 200 IM, where Duncan Scott comes in eyeing his first individual title of the competition in what will be his first opportunity to do so after only entering the medley events (the final of both the 100 and 400 IM will occur on Sunday).

Scott went 1:51.90 in the semis, putting him well over a second clear of #2 seed Alberto Razzetti, while defending champion Andreas Vazaios lurks in Lane 6.

That will be followed by the women’s 100 free, led by Great Britain’s Anna Hopkin who was the only swimmer sub-52 in the semis at 51.70. Michelle Coleman, the 50 free victor earlier in the meet, will be one to watch out of Lane 6, as will Hopkin’s British teammate Freya Anderson in Lane 7.

The men’s 100 back figures to be wide open with the eight finalists separated by 64 one-hundredths in the semis, led by Frenchman Mewen Tomac.

Tes Schouten is the clear-cut favorite in the women’s 200 breast after setting a new Dutch Record in the semis, while Noe Ponti aims to follow up on his European Record in the 100 in the final of the men’s 200 fly.

Ponti will be back in the water just over half an hour after the 200 final in the semis of the 50 fly.

Defending champion Kira Toussaint will take on top seed Louise Hansson in the women’s 50 back, and the night will close with the final of the women’s 1500 free, where France’s Anastasiia Kirpichnikova aims to defend her title after dominating the 800 free on Wednesday.

We’ll also see semi-final heats in the women’s 100 back, 100 fly and 200 IM, and the men’s 200 free, 200 breast and 50 fly.

SC Euros Record: Andreas Vazaios (GRE) – 1:50.85 (2019)

SC Euros Record: Sanja Jovanovic (CRO) – 25.70 (2009)

