Tes Schouten Joins Sub-2:17 Club With New Dutch Record In SCM 200 Breast

2023 EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- December 5-10, 2023
- Otopeni Olympic Swimming Complex, Bucharest, Romania
- Short Course Meters (25 meters)
- Prelims 2:30am (ET), Finals 11am (ET)
- Entries Book
- Live Results (Omega)
- Live Results (Microplus Timing)
- Eurovision Sport Livestream
- Day 1 Prelims Recap | Day 1 Finals Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Recap | Day 2 Finals Recap
- Day 3 Prelims Recap | Day 3 Finals Recap
Tes Schouten continues to rewrite the Dutch Record books in women’s breaststroke, as she torched her mark in the SCM 200 during the semi-finals on Day 4 of the European SC Championships in Otopeni.
Schouten put up a time of 2:16.98 to lower her previous Dutch Record of 2:18.19 by more than a second, with that previous mark having been set en route to bronze at the 2022 Short Course World Championships.
Split Comparison
|Schouten, 2022 SC Worlds
|Schouten, 2023 SC Euros
|30.90
|30.86
|1:05.70 (34.80)
|1:05.12 (34.26)
|1:41.56 (35.86)
|1:40.36 (35.24)
|2:18.19 (36.63)
|2:16.98 (36.62)
The 22-year-old, who will turn 23 on New Year’s Eve, becomes the 14th swimmer to break 2:17 in the event.
All-Time Performers, Women’s 200 Breaststroke (SCM)
- Rebecca Soni (USA), 2:14.57 – 2009 Duel In The Pool
- Evgeniia Chikunova (RUS), 2:14.70 – 2022 Russian Champs
- Rikke Pedersen (DEN), 2:15.21 – 2013 SC Euros
- Leisel Jones (AUS), 2:15.42 – 2009 World Cup – Berlin
- Lilly King (USA), 2:15.56 – 2020 ISL Final
- Yuliya Efimova (RUS), 2:15.62 – 2018 World Cup – Eindhoven
- Rie Kaneto (JPN), 2:15.76 – 2016 World Cup – Doha
- Kate Douglass (USA), 2:15.77 – 2022 SC Worlds
- Annie Lazor (USA), 2:16.33 – 2020 ISL Final
- Emily Escobedo (USA), 2:16.51 – 2020 ISL Final
- Annamay Pierse (CAN), 2:16.83 – 2009 British Grand Prix
- Kanako Watanabe (JPN), 2:16.92 – 2014 SC Worlds
- Laura Sogar (USA), 2:16.93 – 2012 SC Worlds
- Tes Schouten (NED), 2:16.98 – 2023 SC Euros
- Kelsey Wog (CAN), 2:17.13 – 2020 ISL Match 6
Efimova broke the world record in 2013 in a time of 2:14.39, but the swim was not ratified due to her doping suspension.
Schouten reset the Dutch Record in the LCM 200 breast this past October at the World Cup, clocking 2:21.52 at the Budapest stop to complete a sweep and the “Triple Crown” bonus for the circuit.
She set the previous mark of 2:21.63 at the 2023 World Championships where she won bronze.
Schouten also owns the Dutch Record in the 100 breast at 1:05.71 from April, having finished 10th at the Fukuoka Worlds in 1:06.63.
Earlier in the meet, she won bronze in the LC 100 breast in a time of 1:04.04, narrowly missing her National Record set last year of 1:03.90 (also going 1:04.02 in the semis).
Heading into tomorrow’s final, Schouten is the top seed by more than two and a half seconds, with the Danish duo of Thea Blomsterberg (2:19.59) and Clara Rybak-Andersen (2:19.69) qualifying second and third.
WOMEN’S 200 BREAST – SEMI-FINALS
- Tes Schouten (NED) – 2:16.98
- Thea Blomsterberg (DEN) – 2:19.59
- Clara Rybak-Andersen (DEN) – 2:19.69
- Francesca Fangio (ITA) – 2:19.78
- Kristyna Horska (CZE) – 2:19.81
- Andrea Podmanikova (SVK) – 2:21.30
- Nikoleta Trnikova (SVK) – 2:21.43
- Eneli Jefimova (EST) – 2:21.44
If victorious, Schouten would claim the first gold medal of her career on the major international stage.