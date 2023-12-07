Tes Schouten Joins Sub-2:17 Club With New Dutch Record In SCM 200 Breast

2023 EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tes Schouten continues to rewrite the Dutch Record books in women’s breaststroke, as she torched her mark in the SCM 200 during the semi-finals on Day 4 of the European SC Championships in Otopeni.

Schouten put up a time of 2:16.98 to lower her previous Dutch Record of 2:18.19 by more than a second, with that previous mark having been set en route to bronze at the 2022 Short Course World Championships.

Split Comparison

Schouten, 2022 SC Worlds Schouten, 2023 SC Euros 30.90 30.86 1:05.70 (34.80) 1:05.12 (34.26) 1:41.56 (35.86) 1:40.36 (35.24) 2:18.19 (36.63) 2:16.98 (36.62)

The 22-year-old, who will turn 23 on New Year’s Eve, becomes the 14th swimmer to break 2:17 in the event.

All-Time Performers, Women’s 200 Breaststroke (SCM)

Rebecca Soni (USA), 2:14.57 – 2009 Duel In The Pool Evgeniia Chikunova (RUS), 2:14.70 – 2022 Russian Champs Rikke Pedersen (DEN), 2:15.21 – 2013 SC Euros Leisel Jones (AUS), 2:15.42 – 2009 World Cup – Berlin Lilly King (USA), 2:15.56 – 2020 ISL Final Yuliya Efimova (RUS), 2:15.62 – 2018 World Cup – Eindhoven Rie Kaneto (JPN), 2:15.76 – 2016 World Cup – Doha Kate Douglass (USA), 2:15.77 – 2022 SC Worlds Annie Lazor (USA), 2:16.33 – 2020 ISL Final Emily Escobedo (USA), 2:16.51 – 2020 ISL Final Annamay Pierse (CAN), 2:16.83 – 2009 British Grand Prix Kanako Watanabe (JPN), 2:16.92 – 2014 SC Worlds Laura Sogar (USA), 2:16.93 – 2012 SC Worlds Tes Schouten (NED), 2:16.98 – 2023 SC Euros Kelsey Wog (CAN), 2:17.13 – 2020 ISL Match 6

Efimova broke the world record in 2013 in a time of 2:14.39, but the swim was not ratified due to her doping suspension.

Schouten reset the Dutch Record in the LCM 200 breast this past October at the World Cup, clocking 2:21.52 at the Budapest stop to complete a sweep and the “Triple Crown” bonus for the circuit.

She set the previous mark of 2:21.63 at the 2023 World Championships where she won bronze.

Schouten also owns the Dutch Record in the 100 breast at 1:05.71 from April, having finished 10th at the Fukuoka Worlds in 1:06.63.

Earlier in the meet, she won bronze in the LC 100 breast in a time of 1:04.04, narrowly missing her National Record set last year of 1:03.90 (also going 1:04.02 in the semis).

Heading into tomorrow’s final, Schouten is the top seed by more than two and a half seconds, with the Danish duo of Thea Blomsterberg (2:19.59) and Clara Rybak-Andersen (2:19.69) qualifying second and third.

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST – SEMI-FINALS

Tes Schouten (NED) – 2:16.98 Thea Blomsterberg (DEN) – 2:19.59 Clara Rybak-Andersen (DEN) – 2:19.69 Francesca Fangio (ITA) – 2:19.78 Kristyna Horska (CZE) – 2:19.81 Andrea Podmanikova (SVK) – 2:21.30 Nikoleta Trnikova (SVK) – 2:21.43 Eneli Jefimova (EST) – 2:21.44

If victorious, Schouten would claim the first gold medal of her career on the major international stage.