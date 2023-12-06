2023 European Short Course Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2023 EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The second evening of the 2023 European Short Course Swimming Championships is about to start. This year’s edition, held in Bucharest, Romania, has already seen its fair share of new national and championship records, and tonight looks likely to follow the same course.

Tonight will the finals of the Women’s 50 freestyle, Men’s 50 backstroke, Women’s 100 breaststroke, Men’s 100 butterfly, Women’s 800 freestyle, and Men’s 4×50 medley relay. After having swam prelims this morning, the top 16 in the Men’s 50 free, Women’s 200 butterfly, Men’s 100 breaststroke, Women’s 200 backstroke, and Women’s 100 IM, would look to improve upon their times and advance out of tonight’s semifinals.

The Women’s 50 free saw four swimmers hit marks under 24 in the semifinals, with Frenchwoman Beryl Gastaldello leading the way with her time of 23.77. Right behind her by just .01 is the Swedish veteran Michelle Coleman. Slotting into the two lanes around are leaders are Great Britain’s Anna Hopkin and Denmark’s Julie Kepp Jensen.

The Men’s 50 back also sees France represented in lane 4, as Mewen Tomac will look to defend his top swim from the semis (22.91) against the likes of Ole Braunschweig and Thierry Bollin. Lorenzo Mora, Shane Ryan, and Apostolos Christou are lurking further back in the field but still dangerous.

While the 50s are expected to bring fast and tight races, the Women’s 100 breaststroke will certainly be a must-see swimming. Dutchwoman Tes Schouten holds onto the top lane by just .01 (1:04.02). Entering a finger-nail length behind are Eneli Jefimova and Sophie Hansson with the Estonia occupying lane 5 in a time of 1:04.03, and the Swede will take up lane 6 with a time of 1:04.07. Sitting in 4th is the WR-holder in the 50 (long course), the Italian Benedetta Pilato.

The men’s 100 fly is set to be a thrilling final, with Swiss Olympic medalist Noe Ponti having broken the championship record in the semifinals by over .3 of a second. His time of 48.61 is considerably faster than the 49.25 that he swam to finish 4th at the 2022 Short Course Worlds.

The only other swimmer sub -50 (let alone sub -49) was the World Long Course Champion, France’s Maxime Grousset. His time of 48.94 represented a new national record, but he has work cut out for him to catch Ponti.

The last individual final of the evening sees the woman’s 800 free take to the blocks. France’s Anastasiia Kirpichnikova leads with her time from yesterday morning of 8:14.37. Tightly contesting 2nd place in the prelims, but obviously looking to improve will be Italy’s Simona Quadarella and Hungary’s Ajna Kesely, who, respectively, enter as the 2nd and 3rd seeds (8:21.45 and 8:21.51).

The men’s 4×50 medley relay saw Italy touch 1st this morning, but Team GB sits less than half a second behind, and 3rd through 8th are all separated by less than .5 as well, so relay exchanges will be critical.

WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – FINALS

World Record: Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED) – 22.93 (2017)

European Record: Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED) – 22.93 (2017)

SC Euros Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 23.12 (2021)

As anticipated the women’s splash and dash did not disappoint, with Sweden’s Michelle Coleman taking the title in a time of 23.52, a time that represents a new personal best.

France’s Gastaldello was quickest off the blocks with a .62 reaction time, but Coleman was first to wall in 11.44 and was the quickest back. Gastaldello improved upon her semifinals time to touch in 2nd place (23.71). Rounding out the podium was Denmark’s Julie Kepp Jensen who touched in 23.89.

MEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

World Record: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 22.11 (2022)

European Record: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 22.11 (2022)

SC Euros Record: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 22.47 (2021)

Retaining his top billing from the semifinals, France’s Mewen Tomac used a strong 2nd wall and backhalf to surge to the win. Out in 11.27 and closing in 11.57, the Frenchman will find himself atop the podium when the medal ceremony commences.

Brauncshweig and Mora also surged in the backhalf, just 5th (11.31) and 6th (11.37) at the 25 turn, to finish in 2nd and 3rd. Touching in equal 3rd with Mora was the Swiss swimmer Bollin, who was out 2nd fastest (11.21), managed to put enough into his last 25 to stay in the medal hunt.

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

World Record: Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) / Alia Atkinson (JAM) – 1:02.36 (2013/2014/2016)

European Record: Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) – 1:02.36 (2013)

SC Euros Record: Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) – 1:02.92 (2013)

Eneli Jefiomva (EST) – 1:03.21 Benedetta Pilato (ITA) – 1:03.76 Tes Schouten (NED) – 1:04.04 Sophie Hansson (SWE) – 1:04.08 Andrea Podmanikova (SVK) – 1:04.77 Clara Rybak-Andersen (DEN) – 1:05.35 Martina Carraro (ITA) – 1:05.47 Imogen Clark (GBR) – 1:05.86

MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – SEMIFINALS

World Record: Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 20.16 (2020)

European Record: Florent Manaudou (FRA) – 20.26 (2014)

(FRA) – 20.26 (2014) SC Euros Record: Vlad Morozov (RUS) – 20.31 (2017)

Top 8 Advance to the Final:

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – SEMIFINALS

World Record: Mireia Belmonte (ESP) – 1:59.61 (2014)

European Record: Mireia Belmonte (ESP) – 1:59.61 (2014)

SC Euros Record: Mireia Belmonte (ESP) – 2:01.52 (2013)

Top 8 Advance to the Final:

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

World Record: Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 47.78 (2020)

European Record: Yevgeny Korotyshkin (RUS) – 48.48 (2009)

SC Euros Record: Noe Ponti (SUI) – 48.61 (2023)

WOMEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – FINALS

World Record: Katie Ledecky (USA) – 7:57.42 (2022)

European Record: Mireia Belmonte (ESP) – 7:59.34 (2013)

SC Euros Record: Alessia Filippi (ITA) – 8:04.53 (2008)

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – SEMIFINALS

Top 8 Advance to the Final:

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – HEATS

World Record: Kaylee McKeown (AUS) – 1:58.94 (2020)

European Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 1:59.23 (2014)

SC Euros Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 1:59.84 (2015)

Top 8 Advance to the Final:

WOMEN’S 100 IM – SEMIFINALS

World Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 56.51 (2017)

European Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 56.51 (2017)

SC Euros Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 56.67 (2015)

Top 8 Advance to the Final:

MEN’S 4×50 MEDLEY RELAY – FINALS