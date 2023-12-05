2023 European Short Course Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2023 European Short Course Swimming Championships

The first preliminary session of the meet took place earlier today, and was highlighted by numerous national record breaking swims. The first final’s session of the meet will feature four finals and four semi-finals, with two of those finals being relay events.

The night will commence with the final of the women’s 400 IM, where Freya Colbert (4:29.68) of Great Britain swam the top time of the morning to qualify 1st. Her teammate, Abbie Wood, qualified 2nd fastest overall and won the first of the heats. Great Britain looks to have a great chance to continue their promising showing here in Otopeni by opening the first night with a 1-2 punch. Ellen Walshe of Ireland, who owns a personal best of 4:26.52, has medaled in this event at the World Championships and qualified 3rd through to the final.

The men’s 400 freestyle is the only other individual final on tonight’s program, and the top qualifier is the 2018 Short Course World Champion in the event (Danas Rapsys). Rapsys touched in 3:39.19 earlier today to lead a field of five 3:39s through to the final. The top eight are separated by just over a second, showcasing just how deep this first men’s final of the meet is.

Great Britain qualified 1st for both the men’s and women’s 4×50 freestyle relay this morning. The team of Matthew Richards (21.09), Duncan Scott (21.12), Alexander Cohoon (20.89), and Lewis Burras (20.71) touched in 1:23.81 to take down the British record and will have to a chance to lower it even further tonight with the addition of Ben Proud.

WOMEN’S 400 IM – Final

World Record: Mireia Belmonte (ESP) – 4:18.94 (2017)

European Record: Mireia Belmonte (ESP) – 4:18.94 (2017)

SC Euros Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 4:19.46 (2015)

Top 8:

Abbie Wood (GBR) – 4:27.45 Freya Colbert (GBR) – 4:29.04 Ellen Walshe (IRL) – 4:29.64 Zsuzsanna Jakabos (HUN) – 4:32.87 Lara Grangeon (FRA) – 4:35.41 Lisa Nystrand (SWE) – 4:37.07 Anja Crevar (SRB) – 4:38.66 Louna Kasvio (FIN) – 4:39.73

Abbie Wood of Team GB took the race out strong, touching in 1:02.15 to take an early lead after the completion of the butterfly leg. Her teammate, Freya Colbert, then made a big move on backstroke to touch at the 200 over 1.5 seconds faster than the rest of the field. Wood then battled back on breaststroke, closing the 1.5 second gap on just the first 50 of breast. She would extend it at the 300m turn, claiming a near 2 second lead heading into the final 100. She held on through the final 100, leading a 1-2 finish for Great Britain (4:27.45).

Wood has been as fast as 4:25.65 in the event, which she swam in 2020. However, she has shifted focus to the shorter 200 IM in addition to the 200 free and 200 breast in recent years, so being quite close to her 400 IM best is promising heading into the remainder of the meet.

Colbert touched in 4:29.04 to collect a silver medal, while Ireland’s Ellen Walshe (4:29.64) had a very balanced swim to grab the bronze.

MEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – Final

World Record: Yannick Agnel (FRA) – 3:32.25 (2012)

European Record: Yannick Agnel (FRA) – 3:32.25 (2012)

SC Euros Record: Danas Rapsys (LTU) – 3:33.20 (2019)

Top 8:

Daniel Wiffen (IRL) – 3:35.47 Danas Rapsys (LTU) – 3:37.80 Lucas Henveaux (BEL) – 3:37.91 Antonio Djakovic (SUI) – 3:38.01 Marco de Tullio (ITA) – 3:38.13 Matteo Ciampi (ITA) – 3:38.61 Felix Auboeck (AUT) – 3:38.83 Victor Johansson (SWE) – 3:39.36

Ireland’s Daniel Wiffen demolished his personal best and national record en route to winning the 400 freestyle, stopping the clock in a sizzling time of 3:35.47.

Danas Rapsys of Lithuania hit the wall in 3:37.80 to grab the silver medal, while Lucas Henveaux re-lowered the national record he broke earlier today by nearly 2 seconds – winning bronze by doing so. Henveaux entered the meet with a PB and national record of 3:40.80 from October, lowered it to 3:39.96 earlier today, and now finished the day in 3:37.91.

The Italian duo of Marco de Tullio and Matteo Ciampi clocked a pair of 3:38s to grab 5th and 6th.

The 2021 World Short Course Champion in the event, Felix Auboeck, placed 7th here tonight in a time of 3:38.83. Auboeck clocked a time of 3:35.90 when he won the world title, which still rests as his personal best.

WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – Semi-Finals

World Record: Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED) – 22.93 (2017)

European Record: Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED) – 22.93 (2017)

SC Euros Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 23.12 (2021)

Top 8 Advancing to the Final:

Beryl Gastaldello (FRA) – 23.77 Michelle Coleman (SWE) – 23.78 Anna Hopkin (GBR) – 23.86 Julie Kepp Jensen (DEN) – 23.96 Valerie van Roon (NED) – 24.00 Jessica Felsner (GER) – 24.04 Neza Klancar (SLO) – 24.05 Sara Curtis (ITA) – 24.13

Beryl Gastaldello of France will swim in lane four tomorrow, as she qualifies first with a time of 23.77. Michelle Coleman of Sweden is just 0.01 back, clocking a time of 23.78 to back-up her 23.74 effort from the prelims.

Half of the finalists qualified with a time under the :24 second barrier, with Anna Hopkin (23.86) and Julie Kepp Jensen (23.96) securing the 3rd and 4th seeds for tomorrow night.

It took 24.13 to make tomorrow night’s final, as Sara Curtis of Italy rounds out the field of eight. Danielle Hill of Ireland touched in 24.16 to place 9th, re-breaking the national record she set in prelims.

MEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – Semi-Finals

World Record: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 22.11 (2022)

European Record: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 22.11 (2022)

SC Euros Record: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 22.47 (2021)

Top 8 Advancing to the Final:

Mewen Tomac (FRA) – 22.91 Ole Braunschweig (GER) – 23.04 Thierry Bollin (SUI) – 23.10 Ralf Tribuntsov (EST) – 23.13 Lorenzo Mora (ITA) – 23.16 Shane Ryan (IRL) & Apostolos Christou (GRE) – 23.19 – Miroslav Knedla (CZE) – 23.26

French swimmer Mewen Tomac posted the only sub-23 performance of the session, claiming the top seed in 22.91. Ole Braunschweig of Germany (23.04), Theirry Bollin of Switzerland (23.10), Ralf Tribunstov (23.13), Lorenzo Mora (23.16), Shane Ryan (23.19), Apostolos Christou (23.19), and Miroslav Knedla (23.26) rounded out the rest of the field, and were separated by just two tenths of a second.

3rd through 8th is only separated by 0.16 heading into the championship final tomorrow, so it looks to be an exciting battle to see who earns a podium position.

