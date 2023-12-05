Noe Ponti Clocks 48.61 Swiss, European Short Course Championships 100 Fly Record

2023 EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

We already saw 24-year-old Maxime Grousset of France stake his claim on the men’s 100m fly event with his national record-setting swim of 48.94.

However, in the second semi-final of the event tonight in Romania, 22-year-old Olympic bronze medalist Noe Ponti upped the ante with a blistering result of 48.61 to land lane 4 for tomorrow’s final.

Ponti’s time not only knocked exactly .20 off of his former best-ever mark of 48.81 but his performance this evening also overtook the previous Championships Record of 48.93 Evgeny Korotyshkin (RUS) put on the books well over a decade ago in 2009.

Split Comparisons:

Korotyshkin’s former Championships Record – 23.26/25.67 (48.93)

Ponti’s former Swiss Record – 23.13/25.68 (48.81)

Ponti’s new Swiss Record – 22.73/23.88 (46.61)

Ponti and Grousset represented the only competitors of the field to get under the 50-second threshold, although Czech swimmer Daniel Gracik came close with a 3rd-seeded 50.02. That earned Gracik a new Czech national record. Jacob Peters of Great Britain was also on the border in 50.04 while Matteo Rivolta of Italy was 5th in 50.07.

Ponti now becomes the 5th-fastest performer in history in this event.

Top 5 Men’s SCM 100 Butterfly Performers All-Time