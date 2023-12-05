Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Maxime Grousset Blasts 48.94 100 Fly French Record In Romania

2023 EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The men’s 100m butterfly semi-finals took place tonight in Romania and Maxime Grousset of France staked his claim on gold with a statement-making swim out of the first wave of competitors.

Out of the first semi, 24-year-old Grousset crushed a time of 48.94 to establish a new lifetime best and national record. It also marked his first-ever foray under the 49-second barrier.

Entering this competition, Grousset’s record stood at the 49.24 he notched just this past October at the French Short Course Championships. His splits there included 22.91/26.33.

Tonight, Grousset opened in 22.86 and closed in 26.08 to temporarily take the top time of the entire field. The very next semi, however, saw Swiss Olympic medalist Noe Ponti blast a blistering 48.61 to put a new Championships Record on the books. Look for a separate post on Ponti’s swim.

Grousset now ranks as the 7th-fastest performer in history in this SCM 100 butterfly.

As a refresher, at the World Championships (LCM) in Fukuoka this year, he was the surprise champion in the 100 fly in a time of 50.14, having broken 51 seconds for the first time just one month prior.

3
Dirtswimmer
46 minutes ago

Swimswam definitely knows what they’re doing here lol

Last edited 46 minutes ago by Dirtswimmer
Beginner Swimmer at 25
1 hour ago

omg!!! WR

Emily Se-Bom Lee
Reply to  Beginner Swimmer at 25
1 hour ago

sc euros

About Retta Race

Retta Race

Former Masters swimmer and coach Loretta (Retta) thrives on a non-stop but productive schedule. Nowadays, that includes having just earned her MBA while working full-time in IT while owning French 75 Boutique while also providing swimming insight for BBC.

Read More »

