Daniel Wiffen Registers New Irish Record In SCM 400 Free – 3:35.47

2023 EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- December 5-10, 2023
- Otopeni Olympic Swimming Complex, Bucharest, Romania
- Short Course Meters (25 meters)
- Prelims 2:30am (ET), Finals 11am (ET)
During the second event of the evening at the European Short Course Championships, Irishman Daniel Wiffen ripped a new lifetime best and national record en route to winning the men’s 400m freestyle.
Wiffen notched a scorching time of 3:35.47 to top the podium, beating the field by well over a second. Behind him was Lithuanian Danas Rapsys who touched in 3;37.80 while Lucas Henveaux of Belgium clocked 3:37.91 for the bronze.
Wiffen’s time handily overtook his previous career-quickest outing of 3:38.40, a time he produced at the 2022 Irish Championships. He hacked nearly 3 seconds off that result to inch up on Frenchman Yannick Agnels’ 3:32.25 European Record from 2012.
Wiffen’s result this evening ranks him just outside the list of top 10 performers of all time.
The Loughborough-trained star owns the Irish records across the 400m/800m/1500m free events in both short course and long course formats.
For his part, Henveaux also established a new Belgian national record with his bronze medal-worthy 3:37.80. He re-lowered the 3:39.96 mark he set this morning by nearly 2 seconds for just his 2nd-ever result under the 3:40 threshold.
Does anybody really care about SCM records here in the USA? USA Swimming does not care to offer SCM National Meets here in the US, so why do you all report on every other countries records.
Who was the last American to break a SCM World Record? David Johnson last summer???