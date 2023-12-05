Daniel Wiffen Registers New Irish Record In SCM 400 Free – 3:35.47

2023 EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

During the second event of the evening at the European Short Course Championships, Irishman Daniel Wiffen ripped a new lifetime best and national record en route to winning the men’s 400m freestyle.

Wiffen notched a scorching time of 3:35.47 to top the podium, beating the field by well over a second. Behind him was Lithuanian Danas Rapsys who touched in 3;37.80 while Lucas Henveaux of Belgium clocked 3:37.91 for the bronze.

Wiffen’s time handily overtook his previous career-quickest outing of 3:38.40, a time he produced at the 2022 Irish Championships. He hacked nearly 3 seconds off that result to inch up on Frenchman Yannick Agnels’ 3:32.25 European Record from 2012.

Wiffen’s result this evening ranks him just outside the list of top 10 performers of all time.

The Loughborough-trained star owns the Irish records across the 400m/800m/1500m free events in both short course and long course formats.

For his part, Henveaux also established a new Belgian national record with his bronze medal-worthy 3:37.80. He re-lowered the 3:39.96 mark he set this morning by nearly 2 seconds for just his 2nd-ever result under the 3:40 threshold.