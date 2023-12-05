Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Minna Abraham, Julia Heimstead Named Pac-12 Women’s Co-Swimmers of the Month

by SwimSwam 0

December 05th, 2023 College, News, Pac-12

Courtesy: Pac-12

WOMEN’S CO-SWIMMER OF THE MONTH: Julia Heimstead, Sr., ARIZONA (Bloomington, Ill.)

  • Swept her individual November events, helping Arizona to close finishes against USC and UCLA.
  • Went undefeated against the Trojans in the 100 Fly and 200 Fly while picking up two wins in the 100 Free and 200 Free against the Bruins.
  • Finished off her impressive month with three winning relays (200 free, 200 medley and 400 free relays).
  • Competed in four events against the Trojans, tallying 33 points between her individual and relay swims, going on to earn 40 against the Bruins.
  • Second career Pac-12 Women’s Swimmer of the Month/Week award and first this season (Jan. 17, 2023).

WOMEN’S CO-SWIMMER OF THE MONTH: Minna Abraham, Fr., USC (Budapest, Hungary)

  • Had a thrilling month of swims that helped the Trojans to two wins over Pac-12 opponents, Arizona and ASU, as well as assisting in excellent finishes in their two invitational meets.
  • The freshman went undefeated in the 200 Free, competing three times, earning an NCAA A cut, breaking the USC program record and posting the second fastest time in the event in the country this season (1:43.38).
  • Competing in three USC relay wins at the Texas Invitational, she assisted in setting a new Trojans program record in the 200 Free relay (1:26.31).
  • Leads USC in both the 200 Free and 200 IM, holding multiple NCAA cuts in both events.
  • First career Pac-12 Women’s Swimmer of the Month/Week award.

WOMEN’S DIVER OF THE MONTH: Holly Waxman, Jr., UTAH (Leeds, England)

  • Finished the month of November with two first-place finishes and four top-3 finishes between the Texas A&M Invitational and the Big AI Invite.
  • In Texas, Waxman finished second on the Platform (280.95) and 3rd on the 1 Meter (306.15) and 3 Meter (317.45), earning NCAA qualifying standards in all three.
  • At the Big AI Invite, the junior from England racked up 299.58 on the 1 Meter and 336.55 on the 3 Meter to take first in both events.
  • Third career Pac-12 Women’s Diver of the Month/Week and first of the season (Feb. 10, 2022; Jan. 30 2023).

ALSO NOMINATED: 

Women’s Swimmer of the Month: Ieva Maluka, ASU; Paige MacEachern, UCLA; Summer Stanfield, UTAH; Emily Lundgren, WSU.

Women’s Diver of the Month: Brooke Earley, ARIZ; Lauren Hallaselka, UCLA; Nike Agunbiade, USC;

2023 PAC-12 Women’s Swimmer and Diver of the Month/Week

2023 Women’s Swimmer Women’s Diver
October Kaitlyn Dobler, USC
November Julia Heimstead, Arizona / Minna Abraham, USC Holly Waxman, Utah

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!