Minna Abraham, Julia Heimstead Named Pac-12 Women’s Co-Swimmers of the Month

Courtesy: Pac-12
WOMEN’S CO-SWIMMER OF THE MONTH: Julia Heimstead, Sr., ARIZONA (Bloomington, Ill.)
- Swept her individual November events, helping Arizona to close finishes against USC and UCLA.
- Went undefeated against the Trojans in the 100 Fly and 200 Fly while picking up two wins in the 100 Free and 200 Free against the Bruins.
- Finished off her impressive month with three winning relays (200 free, 200 medley and 400 free relays).
- Competed in four events against the Trojans, tallying 33 points between her individual and relay swims, going on to earn 40 against the Bruins.
- Second career Pac-12 Women’s Swimmer of the Month/Week award and first this season (Jan. 17, 2023).
WOMEN’S CO-SWIMMER OF THE MONTH: Minna Abraham, Fr., USC (Budapest, Hungary)
- Had a thrilling month of swims that helped the Trojans to two wins over Pac-12 opponents, Arizona and ASU, as well as assisting in excellent finishes in their two invitational meets.
- The freshman went undefeated in the 200 Free, competing three times, earning an NCAA A cut, breaking the USC program record and posting the second fastest time in the event in the country this season (1:43.38).
- Competing in three USC relay wins at the Texas Invitational, she assisted in setting a new Trojans program record in the 200 Free relay (1:26.31).
- Leads USC in both the 200 Free and 200 IM, holding multiple NCAA cuts in both events.
- First career Pac-12 Women’s Swimmer of the Month/Week award.
WOMEN’S DIVER OF THE MONTH: Holly Waxman, Jr., UTAH (Leeds, England)
- Finished the month of November with two first-place finishes and four top-3 finishes between the Texas A&M Invitational and the Big AI Invite.
- In Texas, Waxman finished second on the Platform (280.95) and 3rd on the 1 Meter (306.15) and 3 Meter (317.45), earning NCAA qualifying standards in all three.
- At the Big AI Invite, the junior from England racked up 299.58 on the 1 Meter and 336.55 on the 3 Meter to take first in both events.
- Third career Pac-12 Women’s Diver of the Month/Week and first of the season (Feb. 10, 2022; Jan. 30 2023).
ALSO NOMINATED:
Women’s Swimmer of the Month: Ieva Maluka, ASU; Paige MacEachern, UCLA; Summer Stanfield, UTAH; Emily Lundgren, WSU.
Women’s Diver of the Month: Brooke Earley, ARIZ; Lauren Hallaselka, UCLA; Nike Agunbiade, USC;
2023 PAC-12 Women’s Swimmer and Diver of the Month/Week
|2023
|Women’s Swimmer
|Women’s Diver
|October
|Kaitlyn Dobler, USC
|—
|November
|Julia Heimstead, Arizona / Minna Abraham, USC
|Holly Waxman, Utah