2023 Short Course Euros Record Roundup: GBR Clock Men’s 200 Free Relay Mark

2023 EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2023 European Short Course Championships saw day one action get underway from the Otopeni Olympic Swimming Complex in Bucharest, Romania.

Athletes wasted no time putting in strong performances in this morning’s heats to jockey for the best lane positions for the evening finals. In doing so, we already saw multiple national records bite the dust on both the men’s and women’s sides.

Here’s a round-up of the records which went down through just day one prelims with the main event yet to come tonight.

Women’s Records

Danielle Hill (IRL) Women’s 50m Freestyle – 24-year-old Hill broke her own Irish national record en route to capturing the 11th seed in the 50m free. The Belfast native produced a mark of 24.33, overtaking her previous standard of 24.44 logged at the 2019 edition of these European Short Course Championships.

– 24-year-old Hill broke her own Irish national record en route to capturing the 11th seed in the 50m free. The Belfast native produced a mark of 24.33, overtaking her previous standard of 24.44 logged at the 2019 edition of these European Short Course Championships. Kalia Antoniou (CYP) Women’s 50m Freestyle – Cypriot swimmer Antoniou sneaked into the women’s 50m free semi-final with a time of 24.65 as the 17th swimmer. The University of Alabama standout previously held the national record at the 24.67 she notched at the 2021 Short Course World Championships.

– Cypriot swimmer Antoniou sneaked into the women’s 50m free semi-final with a time of 24.65 as the 17th swimmer. The University of Alabama standout previously held the national record at the 24.67 she notched at the 2021 Short Course World Championships. Diana Petkova (BUL) Women’s 100m Breaststroke – Bulgaria will see Petkova represent the nation in the semi-finals of the women’s 100m breast. The 23-year-old established a new national record of 1:05.63 en route to capturing the 7th seed. That obliterated her previous PB and record of 1:07.40 hit at the 2019 Bulgarian Short Course Championships.

– Bulgaria will see Petkova represent the nation in the semi-finals of the women’s 100m breast. The 23-year-old established a new national record of 1:05.63 en route to capturing the 7th seed. That obliterated her previous PB and record of 1:07.40 hit at the 2019 Bulgarian Short Course Championships. Slovakia (SVK) Women’s 4x50m Free Relay/Lillian Slusna Women’s 50m Free – The foursome of Lillian Slusna, Tamara Potocka, Alexandra Hrncarova and Andrew Podmanikova put up a new national record of 1:38.52 to place 5th out of the heats of the women’s 4x50m free relay. Leading off the relay, Slusna established a new individual 50m free Slovakian standard of 24.42, erasing the prior record of 24.61.

Men’s Records