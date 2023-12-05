2023 European Short Course Championships: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

2023 European Short Course Swimming Championships

NOTE: The Eurovision Sport livestream seems to be having some technical difficulties when being accessed through a web browser. It does appear to be working by using the Eurovision Sport app on your device.

The first preliminary session of the 2023 European Short Course Championships kicks off today in Otopeni, Romania. This first session will feature seven events: the women’s 400 IM, men’s 400 free, women’s 50 free, men’s 50 back, women’s 100 breast, men’s 100 fly, and the women’s 800 free.

Lorenzo Mora of Italy enters the men’s 50 backstroke as the top seed (22.65), and is seeded first in the other two individual backstroke events as well. France’s Mewen Tomac (22.96) is the only other swimmer seeded under the :23 second mark. Thomas Ceccon, who is the world record holder in the LCM 100 backstroke, will not swim this sprint backstroke event here in Otopeni.

The women’s 100 breaststroke will feature a stacked field this morning. Eneli Jefimova enters the event as the top seeded entrant in 1:03.79, a time she clocked a few weeks ago to break the Estonian record. Tes Schouten (1:03.90), who won the bronze medal in the 200 breaststroke at the 2023 Fukuoka Worlds, is seeded 2nd. Benedetta Pilato currently ranks 3rd with the 1:04.03 time she put up at the Nico Sapio Trophy three weeks ago.

The men’s 100 fly will be another great race to follow throughout the next two days, as Noe Ponti comes in as the top seeded athlete (48.81). While Ponti is the only swimmer seeded under the :49-second barrier, Italy’s Matteo Rivolta is not ranked too far behind (49.07). Another big name to watch out for is Maxime Grousset, the man who won the long course world title in the event this past summer. At the French Championships in October, Grousset lowered the French record in the 100 fly (SCM) to 49.24.

There were only two heats contested this morning in the women’s 400 IM, with the top qualifier coming out of heat two. Freya Colbert won the heat, posting a time of 4:29.68 to take the win by nearly five seconds. Her teammates, Abbie Wood and Katie Shanahan, went to battle in heat one. Wood got the touch in 4:29.73, with Shanahan clocking 4:30.34 to take second in the heat. Those three posted the fastest times of the morning, but Shanahan will not get a second swim because only two swimmers from each country can advance.

Ireland’s Ellen Walshe, who claimed silver in this event at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Worlds, clocked the 4th fastest time of the morning and will advance to the final tonight ranked 3rd. If she can match her best time from Abu Dhabi (4:26.52), she will be in contention to take the title.

Lisa Nystrand of Sweden, who placed 9th this morning, will get a second swim tonight since Shanahan can’t advance.

Dimitrios Markos of Greece took the win in heat 2, posting a time of 3:40.63. He knocked nearly 9 seconds off his entry time with that effort, and just missed making the final in 10th place.

Austria’s Felix Auboeck took the penultimate heat win, hitting the wall in 3:39.43. Daniel Wiffen of Ireland (3:39.54) and Antonio Djakovic (3:40.18) of Switzerland followed closely behind him.

Former Cal Bear Lucas Henveaux of Belgium took out the final heat strongly, turning through the 200 in a time of 1:47.19. He led the field by nearly a second, and extended his lead through the 300m turn. Danas Rapsys and Matteo Ciampi made a late charge to challenge for the heat win, with Rapsys ultimately getting the touch in 3:39.19. Ciampi touched 2nd, while Henveaux fell back to 3rd. The time by Henveaux (3:39.96) represents a new national record, eclipsing his previous mark of 3:40.80 from October.

