16-Yr-Old Eneli Jefimova Hits 1:03.79 Estonian Record In SCM 100 Breast

2023 KALEV OPEN

Saturday, November 18th & Sunday, November 19th

Tallinn, Estonia

SCM (25m)

Results

An Estonian national record bit the dust at the hands of 16-year-old Eneli Jefimova this weekend.

While competing on day one of the 2023 Kalev Open, the World Junior Championships gold medalist hit a new lifetime best in the women’s short course 100 breaststroke.

Jefimova registered a time of 1:03.79 en route to gold, producing her first-ever performance under the 1:04 barrier in the process.

The teen opened in 30.10 and closed in 33.69 to get the job done, erasing her previous national benchmark of 1:04.25 from the 2021 European Short Course Championships. Her former record was comprised of splits of 30.24/34.01, a time which garnered her the bronze medal in Kazan 2 years ago.

Jefimova also surpassed her former national record in the prelims at this Kalev Open, posting a morning mark of 1:04.01.

According to the World Aquatics database, at just 16 years of age, Jefimova now sits just inside the list of top 20 performers all time in this SCM 100 breaststroke event.

On the season, Jefimova now ranks #1 in the world, dethroning Italy’s Benedetta Pilato who previously wore the crown with her season-best of 1:04.03 produced earlier this month.

Jefimova has committed to swim for the NC State Wolfpack beginning with the 2025 season.