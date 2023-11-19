Wiffen Clocks 7:30.06 SCM 800 Free On Night 2 Of BUCS Championships

2023 BRITISH UNIVERSITIES & COLLEGES (BUCS) SC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day two of the 2023 British Universities & Colleges (BUCS) Short Course Championships saw another powerful performance by Irishman Daniel Wiffen of Loughborough.

Competing in the men’s 800m freestyle, the World Championships finalist ripped a winning effort of 7:30.06 to get to the wall nearly 11 seconds ahead of the competition.

22-year-old Wiffen’s time registered as the 2nd-best of his career, sitting only behind the 7:25.96 he produced in December of last year to establish a new European Record in the event.

Wiffen now ranks as the #1 swimmer in the world, with the European Short Course Championships on the horizon.

Loughborough’s Lily Booker powered her way to gold in the women’s 200m breaststroke, beating out teammate Sophie Hansson and Edinburgh’s Kara Hanlon in a super tight race.

Among the 3, Booker trailed at the halfway mark (1:08.61), with Hansson getting to the wall first in 1:07.90, followed by Hanlon’s 1:08.33.

But Booker turned it on for the back half, including a final 50m split of 36.73 to ultimately touch first in 2:22.13. Hansson settled for silver in 2:22.55 while Hanlon bagged bronze in 2:22.72.

Hansson would later grab the gold in the 50m breast over Tatiana Belonogoff who touched in 29.75 for silver.

Birmingham’s Oliver Morgan established a new lifetime best en route to gold in the men’s 50m back. The British national champion scored a time of 23.53 as the sole swimmer under the 24-second threshold in the race.

Entering this competition, Morgan’s personal best rested at the 23.68 notched just earlier this month. However, knocking another .15 off that mark renders the 20-year-old GBR’s 4th-best performer ever.

Stirling’s Lucy Grieve posted a head-turning time of 57.00 to win the women’s 100m butterfly event over teammate Keanna MacInnes and Loughborough’s Laura Stephens.

Grieve had never before been under 58 seconds in this event, owning a personal best of 58.88 from the 2021 Scottish Winter Championships. However, splitting 27.09/29.91, Grieve registered the swim of her life to establish a new Scottish national record.

MacInnes earned silver in 58.29 while Stephens rounded out the top 3 in 58.45.

Grieve not only took gold but she ranks as GBR’s 5th-fastest female ever and now ranks #1 in the world this season.

Additional Day 2 Winners