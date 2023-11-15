Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2023 BUCS Short Course Championships Kick Off With Multiple Romania-Bound Stars

2023 BRITISH UNIVERSITIES & COLLEGES (BUCS) SC CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Friday, November 17th – Sunday, November 19th
  • Ponds Forge International Swimming Centre, Sheffield, England
The 2023 British Universities & Colleges (BUCS) Short Course Championships begin on Friday, November 17th with the 3-day competition taking place at Ponds Forge.

Swimmers will be vying for individual titles but primarily for team points in their quest to come away with the men’s, women’s and overall team trophies.

As a refresher, BUCS points are awarded to the top 4 swimmers/teams; however, only the top 2 swimmers from each institution, or 1 team per institution for relay events, are eligible for BUCS points. If there are not enough eligible swimmers/teams in the top 4 to earn points, then the remaining points will be awarded to the next-best eligible swimmers/teams based on the rest finals or heats results.

A strong showing of swimmers just named to the British roster for next month’s European Short Course Championships are expected to be sprinkled within the pack diving in at Sheffield. Among them are the following:

Irish World Championships finalist Daniel Wiffen and twin brother Nathan Wiffen are also entered in these Championships, along with Austria’s Felix Auboeck.

