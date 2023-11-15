Jordan Crooks Blasts 21.95 50 Free During Opening Session of Tennessee Invite

2023 TENNESSEE INVITATIONAL

November 15-17, 2023

Knoxville, Tennessee

Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center

LCM (50-meter) prelims / SCY (25-yard) finals

Prelims: 9:30am (EST)/ Finals: 6pm (EST)

Day 1 Prelims Recap

Tennessee junior Jordan Crooks wasted no time in establishing his sprinting dominance during the opening session of the Tennessee Invite on Wednesday, firing off a time of 21.95 in the prelims of the men’s 50 freestyle (LCM).

The meet is being run with long course prelims and short course finals, a nod to the 2024 Olympic year being on the horizon.

The swim for Crooks marks his fourth time under the 22-second barrier, having done so in all three rounds of the 50 free at the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka, where he produced a best time of 21.73 in the semis and then matched it in the final to finish 6th overall.

The Cayman Islands native is the 10th swimmer to break 22 seconds in the 2023-24 long course season, moving into 9th in the world rankings.

The defending NCAA champion in the event, the 21-year-old Crooks comes into the meet in a tie for 1st in the nation in the SCY 50 free, having clocked 19.02 (unsuited) in the Vols’ tri-meet with Florida and Kentucky less than two weeks ago to match the performance from ASU’s Jack Dolan in late October.

In terms of Olympic qualification, Crooks has already cleared the ‘A’ cut of 21.96 inside the qualifying period at the World Championships, and his prelim swim also notably gets under the converted NCAA invite time of 22.08 (from 19.21).

For what it’s worth, using the NCAA’s conversion factors, 21.95 converts to 19.10 in SCY (19.0965).

Crooks will be joined by three of his teammates in tonight’s short course final, with Gui Caribe qualifying 2nd in 22.52, Nikoli Blackman (22.95) sitting 5th and Flynn Crisci (23.12) advancing in 7th.

At last season’s Tennessee Invite, Crooks swam a time of 18.60 in the 50 free final to earn victory.