What Will It Take To Qualify For The 2024 NCAAs…In Long Course?

Swimmers will be eligible to qualify for the 2024 NCAA Championships in long course meters, with the Division I swim & dive committee including conversion factors in its document releasing the ‘A’ and ‘B’ cuts for the 2023-24 campaign.

Using the ‘A’ cuts, the factors lead to some ultra-elite times in long course, in some cases World Championship medal-worthy, but what about the cutlines from the 2023 NCAA Championships? What does a swimmer actually need to swim in long course to earn an NCAA invite, rather than gain automatic selection by hitting the lofty ‘A’ standard?

Converting times from short course yards to long course meters can often result in a varying degree of times, with some events, particularly backstroke, usually inconsistent from one course to the other, due in part to the precedence underwater fly kick has taken in SCY.

However, using the NCAA’s factors, the times seem to be fairly level.

LCM CONVERSION FACTORS

Women’s Factor Event Men’s Factor 0.881 50 Freestyle 0.870 0.884 100 Freestyle 0.873 0.884 200 Freestyle 0.875 1.122 400 Freestyle to 500 Freestyle 1.115 1.13 800 Freestyle to 1000 Freestyle 1.115 0.985 1500 Freestyle to 1650 Freestyle 0.975 0.863 100 Backstroke 0.845 0.867 200 Backstroke 0.859 0.88 100 Breaststroke 0.866 0.888 200 Breaststroke 0.868 0.887 100 Butterfly 0.878 0.891 200 Butterfly 0.876 0.877 200 IM 0.867 0.886 400 IM 0.875 0.881 200 Freestyle Relay 0.870 0.884 400 Freestyle Relay 0.873 0.884 800 Freestyle Relay 0.877 0.879 200 Medley Relay 0.868 0.878 400 Medley Relay 0.866

Below, find the 2023 NCAA cutlines converted to long course using the NCAA’s published factors for each event.

To convert a LCM swim into SCY, translate the time into seconds and then multiply by the factor.

To convert a SCY swim into LCM, translate the time into seconds and then divide by the factor.

LCM CONVERSIONS – NCAA FACTOR FORMULA

Women’s Conversions

EVENT (SCY) 2023 INVITE TIME FACTOR TIME 50 free 22.15 25.14 100 free 48.87 55.28 200 free 1:45.31 1:59.13 500 free 4:41.09 4:10.53 1650 free 16:13.73 16:28.56 100 fly 52.20 58.85 200 fly 1:55.92 2:10.10 100 back 52.36 1:00.67 200 back 1:53.34 2:10.73 100 breast 59.73 1:07.88 200 breast 2:09.68 2:26.04 200 IM 1:56.90 2:13.30 400 IM 4:11.36 4:43.70

Men’s Conversions

EVENT (SCY) 2023 INVITE TIME FACTOR TIME 50 free 19.21 22.08 100 free 42.32 48.48 200 free 1:32.85 1:46.11 500 free 4:14.36 3:48.13 1650 free 14:53.84 15:16.76 100 fly 45.57 51.90 200 fly 1:42.57 1:57.09 100 back 45.70 54.08 200 back 1:40.62 1:57.13 100 breast 51.90 59.93 200 breast 1:52.94 2:10.12 200 IM 1:43.14 1:58.96 400 IM 3:42.99 4:14.85

The women’s factored times seem to fall somewhere in between the Olympic Consideration Times (‘B’ cuts) and the U.S. Olympic Trials standards, while the men’s times are relatively more competitive and in many cases right around the Olympic ‘B’ cuts.

We can also use the factored times to calculate what it will take to earn an ‘A’ cut for NCAAs, though most of them are incredibly lofty.

2024 NCAA ‘A’ CUTS CONVERTED TO LCM

Women’s Conversions

Event Women’s ‘A’ Standard Factor Times 50 free 21.63 24.55 100 free 47.18 53.37 200 free 1:42.84 1:56.33 500 free 4:37.89 4:07.67 1650 free 15:52.41 16:06.91 100 fly 50.69 57.15 200 fly 1:52.86 2:06.67 100 back 50.88 58.96 200 back 1:50.50 2:07.45 100 breast 58.02 1:05.93 200 breast 2:05.73 2:21.59 200 IM 1:53.66 2:09.60 400 IM 4:03.62 4:38.42

Men’s Conversions

Event Men’s ‘A’ Standard Factor Times 50 free 18.82 21.63 100 free 41.50 47.54 200 free 1:31.74 1:44.85 500 free 4:10.74 3:44.88 1650 free 14:37.31 14:59.81 100 fly 44.64 50.84 200 fly 1:40.16 1:54.34 100 back 44.71 52.91 200 back 1:39.13 1:55.40 100 breast 51.10 59.01 200 breast 1:51.09 2:07.98 200 IM 1:41.03 1:56.53 400 IM 3:38.90 4:10.17

The converted ‘A’ cuts in the women’s 100 breast, 200 breast and 200 fly all would’ve been fast enough to earn bronze at the 2023 World Championships, and while none of the men’s times quite make the podium, the 200 back, both breaststrokes and the 50 and 100 free are incredibly close.

The majority of swimmers who compete at the 2024 NCAA Division I Championships will have qualified in a SCY competition, but there will likely be a handful of them who earned their berth in the long course pool, whether its the 2023 U.S. Open, the 2024 World Championships, or perhaps one of the rare LCM college duals.

Note that the invite times are likely to get slightly quicker in most events, like they did last year, so the LCM conversions are more of a rough baseline rather than a hard standard.